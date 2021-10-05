Store is a lightweight shared state library by the StencilJS core team. It implements a simple key/value map that efficiently re-renders components when necessary.

Highlights:

Lightweight

Zero dependencies

Simple API, like a reactive Map

Best performance

Installation

npm install @ stencil / store --save-dev

Example

store.ts:

import { createStore } from "@stencil/store" ; const { state, onChange } = createStore({ clicks: 0 , seconds: 0 , squaredClicks: 0 }); onChange( 'clicks' , value => { state.squaredClicks = value ** 2 ; }); export default state;

component.tsx:

import { Component, h } from '@stencil/core'; import state from '../store'; @Component({ tag: 'app-profile', }) export class AppProfile { componentWillLoad() { setInterval(() => state.seconds++, 1000); } render() { return ( <div> <p> <MyGlobalCounter /> <p> Seconds: {state.seconds} <br /> Squared Clicks: {state.squaredClicks} </p> </p> </div> ); } } const MyGlobalCounter = () => { return ( <button onClick={() => state.clicks++}> {state.clicks} </button> ); };

API

Create a new store with the given initial state. The type is inferred from initialState , or can be passed as the generic type T .

By default, store performs a exact comparison ( === ) between the new value, and the previous one in order to prevent unnecessary rerenders, however, this behaviour can be changed by providing a shouldUpdate function through the second argument. When this function returns false , the value won't be updated. By providing a custom shouldUpdate() function, applications can create their own fine-grained change detection logic, beyond the default === . This may be useful for certain use-cases to avoid any expensive re-rendering.

const shouldUpdate = ( newValue, oldValue, propChanged ) => { return JSON .stringify(newValue) !== JSON .stringify(oldValue); }

Returns a store object with the following properties.

The state object is proxied, i. e. you can directly get and set properties. If you access the state object in the render function of your component, Store will automatically re-render it when the state object is changed.

Note: Proxy objects are not supported by IE11 (not even with a polyfill), so you need to use the store.get and store.set methods of the API if you wish to support IE11.

Add a listener to the store for a certain action.

Add a listener that is called when a specific property changes (either from a set or reset ).

Get a property's value from the store.

Set a property's value in the store.

Reset the store to its initial state.

Use the given subscriptions in the store. A subscription is an object that defines one or more of the properties get , set or reset .

Resets the store and all the internal state of the store that should not survive between tests.

Testing

Like any global state library, state should be dispose d between each spec test. Use the dispose() API in the beforeEach hook.