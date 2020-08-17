Stencil Redux

A simple redux connector for Stencil-built web components inspired by react-redux .

Install

npm install @ stencil / redux npm install redux

Usage

Stencil Redux uses the redux library underneath. Setting up the store and defining actions, reducers, selectors, etc. should be familiar to you if you've used React with Redux.

Configure the Root Reducer

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { TodoState, todos } from './todos/reducers' ; export interface RootState { todos: TodoState; } export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ todos, });

Configure the Actions

import { RootState } from './reducers' ; import { TodoAction } from './todos/actions' ; export * from './todos/actions' ; export type Action = ( TodoAction );

Configure the Store

import { Store, applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import logger from 'redux-logger' ; import { RootState, rootReducer } from './reducers' ; export const store: Store<RootState> = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(thunk, logger));

Configure Store in Root Component

import { store } from '@stencil/redux' ; import { Action } from '../../redux/actions' ; import { RootState } from '../../redux/reducers' ; import { initialStore } from '../../redux/store' ; ({ tag: 'my-app' , styleUrl: 'my-app.scss' }) export class MyApp { componentWillLoad() { store.setStore(initialStore); } }

Map state and dispatch to props

📝 Note: Because the mapped props are technically changed within the component, mutable: true is required for @Prop definitions that utilize the store. See the Stencil docs for info.

import { store, Unsubscribe } from '@stencil/redux' ; import { Action, changeName } from '../../redux/actions' ; import { RootState } from '../../redux/reducers' ; ({ tag: 'my-component' , styleUrl: 'my-component.scss' }) export class MyComponent { ({ mutable: true }) name: string ; changeName!: typeof changeName; unsubscribe!: Unsubscribe; componentWillLoad() { this .unsubscribe = store.mapStateToProps( this , state => { const { user: { name } } = state; return { name }; }); store.mapDispatchToProps( this , { changeName }); } componentDidUnload() { this .unsubscribe(); } doNameChange(newName: string ) { this .changeName(newName); } }

Usage with redux-thunk

Some Redux middleware, such as redux-thunk , alter the store's dispatch() function, resulting in type mismatches with mapped actions in your components.

To properly type mapped actions in your components (properties whose values are set by store.mapDispatchToProps() ), you can use the following type:

import { ThunkAction } from 'redux-thunk' ; export type Unthunk<T> = T extends (...args: infer A) => ThunkAction<infer R, any , any , any > ? ( ...args: A ) => R : T;

Example

import { ThunkAction } from 'redux-thunk' ; export const changeName = ( name: string ): ThunkAction < Promise < void >, RootState , void , Action > => async (dispatch, getState) => { await fetch(...); };

In the component below, the type of this.changeName is extracted from the action type to be (name: string) => Promise<void> .