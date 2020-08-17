A simple redux connector for Stencil-built web components inspired by
react-redux.
npm install @stencil/redux
npm install redux
Stencil Redux uses the
redux library underneath. Setting up the store and defining actions, reducers, selectors, etc. should be familiar to you if you've used React with Redux.
// redux/reducers.ts
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
// Import feature reducers and state interfaces.
import { TodoState, todos } from './todos/reducers';
// This interface represents app state by nesting feature states.
export interface RootState {
todos: TodoState;
}
// Combine feature reducers into a single root reducer
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
todos,
});
// redux/actions.ts
import { RootState } from './reducers';
// Import feature action interfaces
import { TodoAction } from './todos/actions';
// Export all feature actions for easier access.
export * from './todos/actions';
// Combine feature action interfaces into a base type. Use union types to
// combine feature interfaces.
// https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/advanced-types.html#union-types
export type Action = (
TodoAction
);
// redux/store.ts
import { Store, applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk'; // add-on you may want
import logger from 'redux-logger'; // add-on you may want
import { RootState, rootReducer } from './reducers';
export const store: Store<RootState> = createStore(rootReducer, applyMiddleware(thunk, logger));
// components/my-app/my-app.tsx
import { store } from '@stencil/redux';
import { Action } from '../../redux/actions';
import { RootState } from '../../redux/reducers';
import { initialStore } from '../../redux/store';
@Component({
tag: 'my-app',
styleUrl: 'my-app.scss'
})
export class MyApp {
componentWillLoad() {
store.setStore(initialStore);
}
}
📝 Note: Because the mapped props are technically changed within the component,
mutable: true is required for
@Prop definitions that utilize the store. See the Stencil docs for info.
// components/my-component/my-component.tsx
import { store, Unsubscribe } from '@stencil/redux';
import { Action, changeName } from '../../redux/actions';
import { RootState } from '../../redux/reducers';
@Component({
tag: 'my-component',
styleUrl: 'my-component.scss'
})
export class MyComponent {
@Prop({ mutable: true }) name: string;
changeName!: typeof changeName;
unsubscribe!: Unsubscribe;
componentWillLoad() {
this.unsubscribe = store.mapStateToProps(this, state => {
const { user: { name } } = state;
return { name };
});
store.mapDispatchToProps(this, { changeName });
}
componentDidUnload() {
this.unsubscribe();
}
doNameChange(newName: string) {
this.changeName(newName);
}
}
redux-thunk
Some Redux middleware, such as
redux-thunk, alter the store's
dispatch() function, resulting in type mismatches with mapped actions in your components.
To properly type mapped actions in your components (properties whose values are set by
store.mapDispatchToProps()), you can use the following type:
import { ThunkAction } from 'redux-thunk';
export type Unthunk<T> = T extends (...args: infer A) => ThunkAction<infer R, any, any, any>
? (...args: A) => R
: T;
// redux/user/actions.ts
import { ThunkAction } from 'redux-thunk';
export const changeName = (name: string): ThunkAction<Promise<void>, RootState, void, Action> => async (dispatch, getState) => {
await fetch(...); // some async operation
};
In the component below, the type of
this.changeName is extracted from the action type to be
(name: string) => Promise<void>.
// components/my-component/my-component.tsx
import { changeName } from '../../redux/actions';
export class MyComponent {
changeName!: Unthunk<typeof changeName>;
componentWillLoad() {
store.mapDispatchToProps(this, { changeName });
}
}