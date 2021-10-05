This package is used in order to integrate with postcss and all of its plugins.
First, npm install within the project:
npm install @stencil/postcss --save-dev
Next, within the project's
stencil.config.ts file, import the plugin and add
it to the
plugins config. In the example below we're using the
autoprefixer postcss plugin, so you'll also have to run:
npm install autoprefixer @types/autoprefixer --save-dev
This plugin requires Node.js 14 or higher. For older Node versions, see the 1.x release.
import { Config } from '@stencil/core';
import { postcss } from '@stencil/postcss';
import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer';
export const config: Config = {
plugins: [
postcss({
plugins: [autoprefixer()]
})
]
};
During development, this plugin will use postcss to process any plugins you may have passed along.
Postcss has an ecosystem of plugins itself (a plugin for a plugin if you will). For our example, we're using the autoprefixer plugin, and configuring its options. Note, you can pass any valid autoprefixer option.
exports.config = {
plugins: [
postcss({
plugins: [
autoprefixer({
browsers: ['last 6 versions'],
cascade: false
})
]
})
]
};
The
injectGlobalPaths config is an array of paths that automatically get added as
@import declarations to all components. This can be useful to inject variables, mixins and functions to override defaults of external collections. Relative paths within
injectGlobalPaths should be relative to the
stencil.config.js file.
exports.config = {
plugins: [
postcss({
injectGlobalPaths: [
'src/globals/variables.pcss',
'src/globals/mixins.pcss'
]
})
]
};
Note that each of these files are always added to each component, so in most cases they shouldn't contain CSS because it'll get duplicated in each component. Instead,
injectGlobalPaths should only be used for Sass variables, mixins and functions, but not contain any CSS.
This plugin will only transpile files whose extensions are
.css,
.pcss, or
.postcss.
I think it'd save you some time knowing that this package no longer works with Stencil 2 despite being maintained by the same maintainers, tried alternatives like rollup-plugin-postcss but nothing worked. Downgrading to Stencil 1 for now.