@stencil/eslint-plugin

by ionic-team
0.4.0 (see all)

ESLint rules specific to Stencil JS projects

Readme

@stencil/eslint-plugin

ESLint rules specific to Stencil JS projects.

Installation

If you're using npm v7+, you only need to install this package. Its peer dependencies will be automatically installed.

npm i --save-dev @stencil/eslint-plugin

If you're using npm v6 or lower, you will need to install this package and its peer dependencies in your stencil project:

npm i --save-dev eslint @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-react @stencil/eslint-plugin typescript

Usage

.eslintrc.json configuration file:

{
  "parserOptions": {
    "project": "./tsconfig.json"
  },
  "extends": [
    "plugin:@stencil/recommended"
  ]
}

Add a new lint script to the package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "lint": "eslint src/**/*{.ts,.tsx}"
  }
}

By default, ESLint will ignore your node_modules/ directory. Consider adding a .eslintignore file at the root of your project with any output target directories to avoid false positive errors from ESLint.

# place any directories created by the Stencil compilation process here
dist
loader
www

Lint all your project:

npm run lint

Supported Rules

This rule catches Stencil public methods that are not async.

This rule catches Stencil Component banned tag name prefix.

This rule catches Stencil Component class name not matching configurable pattern.

This rule catches Stencil decorators in bad locations.

This rule catches Stencil decorators style usage.

This rule catches Stencil Element decorator have the correct type.

This rule catches Stencil method hostData.

This rule catches Stencil Methods marked as private or protected.

This rule catches Stencil Watchs with non existing Props or States.

This rule catches own class methods marked as public.

This rule catches own class properties marked as public.

This rule catches Stencil Listen with vdom events.

This rule catches Stencil Props marked as private or protected.

This rule catches Stencil Props marked as non readonly, excluding mutable ones.

This rule catches Stencil Render returning array instead of Host tag.

This rule catches Stencil Props, Methods and Events to define jsdoc.

This rule catches Stencil Component required tag name prefix.

This rule catches Stencil Prop names that share names of Global HTML Attributes.

This rule catches modules that expose more than just the Stencil Component itself.

This rule catches Stencil Prop marked as mutable but not changing value in code.

{
  "@stencil/async-methods": "error",
  "@stencil/ban-prefix": ["error", ["stencil", "stnl", "st"]],
  "@stencil/decorators-context": "error",
  "@stencil/decorators-style": [
    "error", {
      "prop": "inline",
      "state": "inline",
      "element": "inline",
      "event": "inline",
      "method": "multiline",
      "watch": "multiline",
      "listen": "multiline"
    }],
  "@stencil/element-type": "error",
  "@stencil/host-data-deprecated": "error",
  "@stencil/methods-must-be-public": "error",
  "@stencil/no-unused-watch": "error",
  "@stencil/own-methods-must-be-private": "error",
  "@stencil/own-props-must-be-private": "error",
  "@stencil/prefer-vdom-listener": "error",
  "@stencil/props-must-be-public": "error",
  "@stencil/props-must-be-readonly": "error",
  "@stencil/render-returns-host": "error",
  "@stencil/required-jsdoc": "error",
  "@stencil/reserved-member-names": "error",
  "@stencil/single-export": "error",
  "@stencil/strict-mutable": "error"
}

Contributing

When submitting new rules please:

  • Describe your new rule in the README.md
  • Provide a suite of unit tests for your rule
  • Follow ESLint Rule guidelines (the eslint-rule yeoman generator is good for this)

All contributions welcome.

Licence

