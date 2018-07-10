Deprecated: The stencil-dev-server is now integrated into @stencil/core.

As of Stencil 0.10.0 , please use the --serve argument to enable Stencil's integrated dev-server, which replaces this project.

Stencil Dev Server

This is a very simple http-server with a filewatcher and livereload built in. This server was built with the purpose of making it easy to develop stencil apps and components, but it will work with about any dev workflow.

Just provide a directory.

stencil-dev- server

There are a number of options available, but all have sane defaults.

--root The directory that should be watched and served It defaults to the current directory that the command was executed from.

--watchGlob The pattern of files to watch in the root directory for changes. The glob defaults to **/** .

--address The ip address that the server should listen to. Defaults to 0.0.0.0. Point your browser to localhost.

--httpPort The port that the http server should use. If the number provided is in use it will choose another. Defaults to 3333.

--liveReloadPort The port that the live-reload server should use. If the number provided is in use it will choose another. Defaults to 35729.

--additionalJsScripts A comma separated list of javascript files that you would like appended to all html page body tags. This allows you to expand the dev server to do additional behaviors.

--config The path to a config file for the dev server. This allows you to keep a specific set of default parameters in a configuration file. Defaults to ./stencil.config.js

--ssl Enables https for development server with self signed SSL certificate Defaults to false

--no-open Disables automatically opening a browser.



Config File Structure