@stencil/core

by ionic-team

A toolchain for building scalable, enterprise-ready component systems on top of TypeScript and Web Component standards. Stencil components can be distributed natively to React, Angular, Vue, and traditional web developers from a single, framework-agnostic codebase.

Readme

stencil-logo

Stencil

A compiler for generating Web Components

StencilJS is released under the MIT license. PRs welcome!

Quick Start · Documentation · Contribute · Blog
Community: Slack · Forums · Twitter

Stencil is a simple compiler for generating Web Components and static site generated progressive web apps (PWA). Stencil was built by the Ionic team for its next generation of performant mobile and desktop Web Components.

Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. It combines TypeScript, JSX, an asynchronous rendering pipeline to ensure smooth running animations and lazy-loading, to generate 100% standards-based Web Components that run on both modern browsers and legacy browsers.

Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all. In many cases, Stencil can be used as a drop in replacement for traditional frontend frameworks given the capabilities now available in the browser, though using it as such is certainly not required.

Stencil also enables a number of key capabilities on top of Web Components, in particular Server Side Rendering (SSR) without the need to run a headless browser, pre-rendering, and objects-as-properties (instead of just strings).

Getting Started

To create a new project using an interactive cli, run:

npm init stencil

To start developing your new Stencil project, run:

npm start

Creating components

Stencil components are TypeScript classes with decorator metadata. The decorators themselves are purely build-time annotations so the compiler can read metadata about each component, and removed entirely for smaller efficient components.

Create new components by creating files with a .tsx extension, such as my-component.tsx, and place them in src/components.

import { Component, Prop, h } from '@stencil/core';

@Component({
  tag: 'my-component',
  styleUrl: 'my-component.css'
})
export class MyComponent {

  @Prop() first: string;
  @Prop() last: string;

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        Hello, my name is {this.first} {this.last}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

To use this component, just use it like any other HTML element:

<my-component first="Stencil" last="JS"></my-component>

Thanks

Stencil's internal testing suite is supported by the BrowserStack Open-Source Program

100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.
3 months ago
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Stencil tries to use the concept of components and take it to the next level by compiling all the built components into Web Components that any browser can read. The main idea is to create a library of reusable elements that we can use and share between applications and avoid redoing something that we had already. I was really interested in this, but after Vue 3 and its possibility to export components into native Web Components, I just stop digging into this library and move forward with improving my Vue game and deeper understanding of the Framework and the language.

0
elbougly
November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Consistent updates, well written docs and the quality you'd expect from the Ionic team, Stencil is a must have if you're writing web components or building a design system!

0
Zama Khan Mohammed
January 17, 2021
Zama Khan Mohammed is a Software Architect, building Enterprise Web Applications with more than 9 years of experience.
January 17, 2021
Puru Vijay
November 21, 2020
Breather of TypeScript, Artistry in CSS, World weaver in P/React and Svelte, Writer of blogs with little impact, life is more than just web dev 🤪🤪
November 21, 2020
Marvin Tunji-ola
October 9, 2020
Code Magician🧙‍♂️ ∙ Frontend Engineer👨‍💻
October 9, 2020

