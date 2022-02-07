A compiler for generating Web Components
Stencil is a simple compiler for generating Web Components and static site generated progressive web apps (PWA). Stencil was built by the Ionic team for its next generation of performant mobile and desktop Web Components.
Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. It combines TypeScript, JSX, an asynchronous rendering pipeline to ensure smooth running animations and lazy-loading, to generate 100% standards-based Web Components that run on both modern browsers and legacy browsers.
Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all. In many cases, Stencil can be used as a drop in replacement for traditional frontend frameworks given the capabilities now available in the browser, though using it as such is certainly not required.
Stencil also enables a number of key capabilities on top of Web Components, in particular Server Side Rendering (SSR) without the need to run a headless browser, pre-rendering, and objects-as-properties (instead of just strings).
To create a new project using an interactive cli, run:
npm init stencil
To start developing your new Stencil project, run:
npm start
Stencil components are TypeScript classes with decorator metadata. The decorators themselves are purely build-time annotations so the compiler can read metadata about each component, and removed entirely for smaller efficient components.
Create new components by creating files with a
.tsx extension, such as
my-component.tsx, and place them in
src/components.
import { Component, Prop, h } from '@stencil/core';
@Component({
tag: 'my-component',
styleUrl: 'my-component.css'
})
export class MyComponent {
@Prop() first: string;
@Prop() last: string;
render() {
return (
<div>
Hello, my name is {this.first} {this.last}
</div>
);
}
}
To use this component, just use it like any other HTML element:
<my-component first="Stencil" last="JS"></my-component>
Stencil's internal testing suite is supported by the BrowserStack Open-Source Program
Stencil tries to use the concept of components and take it to the next level by compiling all the built components into Web Components that any browser can read. The main idea is to create a library of reusable elements that we can use and share between applications and avoid redoing something that we had already. I was really interested in this, but after Vue 3 and its possibility to export components into native Web Components, I just stop digging into this library and move forward with improving my Vue game and deeper understanding of the Framework and the language.
Consistent updates, well written docs and the quality you'd expect from the Ionic team, Stencil is a must have if you're writing web components or building a design system!