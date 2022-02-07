Stencil

A compiler for generating Web Components

Stencil is a simple compiler for generating Web Components and static site generated progressive web apps (PWA). Stencil was built by the Ionic team for its next generation of performant mobile and desktop Web Components.

Stencil combines the best concepts of the most popular frontend frameworks into a compile-time rather than run-time tool. It combines TypeScript, JSX, an asynchronous rendering pipeline to ensure smooth running animations and lazy-loading, to generate 100% standards-based Web Components that run on both modern browsers and legacy browsers.

Stencil components are just Web Components, so they work in any major framework or with no framework at all. In many cases, Stencil can be used as a drop in replacement for traditional frontend frameworks given the capabilities now available in the browser, though using it as such is certainly not required.

Stencil also enables a number of key capabilities on top of Web Components, in particular Server Side Rendering (SSR) without the need to run a headless browser, pre-rendering, and objects-as-properties (instead of just strings).

Getting Started

To create a new project using an interactive cli, run:

npm init stencil

To start developing your new Stencil project, run:

npm start

Creating components

Stencil components are TypeScript classes with decorator metadata. The decorators themselves are purely build-time annotations so the compiler can read metadata about each component, and removed entirely for smaller efficient components.

Create new components by creating files with a .tsx extension, such as my-component.tsx , and place them in src/components .

import { Component, Prop, h } from '@stencil/core'; @Component({ tag: 'my-component', styleUrl: 'my-component.css' }) export class MyComponent { @Prop() first: string; @Prop() last: string; render() { return ( <div> Hello, my name is {this.first} {this.last} </div> ); } }

To use this component, just use it like any other HTML element:

< my-component first = "Stencil" last = "JS" > </ my-component >

Thanks

Stencil's internal testing suite is supported by the BrowserStack Open-Source Program

