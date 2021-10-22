A library to make it easier to write your own Stellar wallets.

Docs: https://stellar-walletsdk-docs.netlify.com/

It provides straightforward APIs for handling these tasks:

Fetching and formatting data from the Stellar network

Encrypting and storing secret keys

Transferring funds to and from the Stellar network

Some things the library will try to do well:

Useful type definitions

Consistent, descriptive names

Do rote tasks automatically for the user

Provide one obvious, streamlined way of accomplishing each task

This is not an attempt to replace stellar-sdk , it's meant to provide a better API in some areas (data-fetching, transfers) and new functionality in others (key management).

Fetching and formatting data

Our library's goal is to provide typed, consistently-named Stellar data through a consistent, predictable API.

Note that our goal was to name data properties to be internally consistent and intuitive, not to be perfectly consistent with Horizon's responses. In some cases (particularly around offer / trade history), properties were renamed for clarity.

import { getTokenIdentifier, getBalanceIdentifier, DataProvider, } from "@stellar/wallet-sdk" ; const dataProvider = new DataProvider({ serverUrl : "https://horizon.stellar.org" , accountOrKey : "<<Insert public key>>" , }); const offers = await dataProvider.fetchOpenOffers({ limit : 20 , order : "desc" , }); dataProvider.watchAccountDetails({ onMessage : ( accountDetails ) => { console .log( "Latest account details: " , accountDetails); }, onError : ( err ) => { console .log( "error: " , err); }, });

Encrypting and storing secret keys

Our KeyManager class allows you to securely encrypt keys client-side so you're never sending sensitive information (the user's key or password) over the wire in a raw state.

import { KeyManager, KeyManagerPlugins, KeyType } from "@stellar/wallet-sdk" ; const keyManager = new KeyManager({ keyStore : new KeyManagerPlugins.MemoryKeyStore(), }); keyManager.registerEncrypter(KeyManagerPlugins.ScryptEncrypter); this .state.keyManager .storeKey({ key : { type : KeyType.plaintextKey, publicKey : "<<Insert public key>>" , privateKey : "<<Insert private key>>" , }, password : "hunter2" , encrypterName : KeyManagerPlugins.ScryptEncrypter.name, }) .then( ( keyMetadata ) => { console .log( "Successfully encrypted and stored key: " , keyMetadata); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log( "Error saving key: " , e.toString()); });

Transferring funds

Like the rest of the @stellar/wallet-sdk , the Transfers API is meant to provide a predictable, easy-to-use interface.