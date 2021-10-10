HTMLMinifier is a highly configurable, well-tested, JavaScript-based HTML minifier.
See corresponding blog post for all the gory details of how it works, description of each option, testing results and conclusions.
Test suite is available online.
Also see corresponding Ruby wrapper, and for Node.js, Grunt plugin, Gulp module, Koa middleware wrapper and Express middleware wrapper.
For lint-like capabilities take a look at HTMLLint.
How does HTMLMinifier compare to other solutions — HTML Minifier from Will Peavy (1st result in Google search for "html minifier") as well as htmlcompressor.com and minimize?
|Site
|Original size (KB)
|HTMLMinifier
|minimize
|Will Peavy
|htmlcompressor.com
|46
|42
|46
|48
|46
|HTMLMinifier
|125
|98
|111
|117
|111
|207
|165
|200
|224
|200
|Stack Overflow
|253
|195
|207
|215
|204
|Bootstrap CSS
|271
|260
|269
|228
|269
|BBC
|298
|239
|290
|291
|280
|Amazon
|422
|316
|412
|425
|n/a
|NBC
|553
|530
|552
|553
|534
|Wikipedia
|565
|461
|548
|569
|548
|New York Times
|678
|606
|675
|670
|n/a
|Eloquent Javascript
|870
|815
|840
|864
|n/a
|ES6 table
|5911
|5051
|5595
|n/a
|n/a
|ES draft
|6126
|5495
|5664
|n/a
|n/a
Most of the options are disabled by default.
|Option
|Description
|Default
caseSensitive
|Treat attributes in case sensitive manner (useful for custom HTML tags)
false
collapseBooleanAttributes
|Omit attribute values from boolean attributes
false
collapseInlineTagWhitespace
|Don't leave any spaces between
display:inline; elements when collapsing. Must be used in conjunction with
collapseWhitespace=true
false
collapseWhitespace
|Collapse white space that contributes to text nodes in a document tree
false
conservativeCollapse
|Always collapse to 1 space (never remove it entirely). Must be used in conjunction with
collapseWhitespace=true
false
continueOnParseError
|Handle parse errors instead of aborting.
false
customAttrAssign
|Arrays of regex'es that allow to support custom attribute assign expressions (e.g.
'<div flex?="{{mode != cover}}"></div>')
[ ]
customAttrCollapse
|Regex that specifies custom attribute to strip newlines from (e.g.
/ng-class/)
customAttrSurround
|Arrays of regex'es that allow to support custom attribute surround expressions (e.g.
<input {{#if value}}checked="checked"{{/if}}>)
[ ]
customEventAttributes
|Arrays of regex'es that allow to support custom event attributes for
minifyJS (e.g.
ng-click)
[ /^on[a-z]{3,}$/ ]
decodeEntities
|Use direct Unicode characters whenever possible
false
html5
|Parse input according to HTML5 specifications
true
ignoreCustomComments
|Array of regex'es that allow to ignore certain comments, when matched
[ /^!/ ]
ignoreCustomFragments
|Array of regex'es that allow to ignore certain fragments, when matched (e.g.
<?php ... ?>,
{{ ... }}, etc.)
[ /<%[\s\S]*?%>/, /<\?[\s\S]*?\?>/ ]
includeAutoGeneratedTags
|Insert tags generated by HTML parser
true
keepClosingSlash
|Keep the trailing slash on singleton elements
false
maxLineLength
|Specify a maximum line length. Compressed output will be split by newlines at valid HTML split-points
minifyCSS
|Minify CSS in style elements and style attributes (uses clean-css)
false (could be
true,
Object,
Function(text, type))
minifyJS
|Minify JavaScript in script elements and event attributes (uses UglifyJS)
false (could be
true,
Object,
Function(text, inline))
minifyURLs
|Minify URLs in various attributes (uses relateurl)
false (could be
String,
Object,
Function(text))
preserveLineBreaks
|Always collapse to 1 line break (never remove it entirely) when whitespace between tags include a line break. Must be used in conjunction with
collapseWhitespace=true
false
preventAttributesEscaping
|Prevents the escaping of the values of attributes
false
processConditionalComments
|Process contents of conditional comments through minifier
false
processScripts
|Array of strings corresponding to types of script elements to process through minifier (e.g.
text/ng-template,
text/x-handlebars-template, etc.)
[ ]
quoteCharacter
|Type of quote to use for attribute values (' or ")
removeAttributeQuotes
|Remove quotes around attributes when possible
false
removeComments
|Strip HTML comments
false
removeEmptyAttributes
|Remove all attributes with whitespace-only values
false (could be
true,
Function(attrName, tag))
removeEmptyElements
|Remove all elements with empty contents
false
removeOptionalTags
|Remove optional tags
false
removeRedundantAttributes
|Remove attributes when value matches default.
false
removeScriptTypeAttributes
|Remove
type="text/javascript" from
script tags. Other
type attribute values are left intact
false
removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes
|Remove
type="text/css" from
style and
link tags. Other
type attribute values are left intact
false
removeTagWhitespace
|Remove space between attributes whenever possible. Note that this will result in invalid HTML!
false
sortAttributes
|Sort attributes by frequency
false
sortClassName
|Sort style classes by frequency
false
trimCustomFragments
|Trim white space around
ignoreCustomFragments.
false
useShortDoctype
|Replaces the
doctype with the short (HTML5) doctype
false
Minifier options like
sortAttributes and
sortClassName won't impact the plain-text size of the output. However, they form long repetitive chains of characters that should improve compression ratio of gzip used in HTTP compression.
If you have chunks of markup you would like preserved, you can wrap them
<!-- htmlmin:ignore -->.
SVG tags are automatically recognized, and when they are minified, both case-sensitivity and closing-slashes are preserved, regardless of the minification settings used for the rest of the file.
HTMLMinifier can't work with invalid or partial chunks of markup. This is because it parses markup into a tree structure, then modifies it (removing anything that was specified for removal, ignoring anything that was specified to be ignored, etc.), then it creates a markup out of that tree and returns it.
Input markup (e.g.
<p id="">foo)
↓
Internal representation of markup in a form of tree (e.g.
{ tag: "p", attr: "id", children: ["foo"] })
↓
Transformation of internal representation (e.g. removal of
id attribute)
↓
Output of resulting markup (e.g.
<p>foo</p>)
HTMLMinifier can't know that original markup was only half of the tree; it does its best to try to parse it as a full tree and it loses information about tree being malformed or partial in the beginning. As a result, it can't create a partial/malformed tree at the time of the output.
From NPM for use as a command line app:
npm install html-minifier -g
From NPM for programmatic use:
npm install html-minifier
From Git:
git clone git://github.com/kangax/html-minifier.git
cd html-minifier
npm link .
Note that almost all options are disabled by default. For command line usage please see
html-minifier --help for a list of available options. Experiment and find what works best for you and your project.
html-minifier --collapse-whitespace --remove-comments --remove-optional-tags --remove-redundant-attributes --remove-script-type-attributes --remove-tag-whitespace --use-short-doctype --minify-css true --minify-js true
var minify = require('html-minifier').minify;
var result = minify('<p title="blah" id="moo">foo</p>', {
removeAttributeQuotes: true
});
result; // '<p title=blah id=moo>foo</p>'
const { src, dest, series } = require('gulp');
const htmlMinify = require('html-minifier');
const options = {
includeAutoGeneratedTags: true,
removeAttributeQuotes: true,
removeComments: true,
removeRedundantAttributes: true,
removeScriptTypeAttributes: true,
removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes: true,
sortClassName: true,
useShortDoctype: true,
collapseWhitespace: true
};
function html() {
return src('app/**/*.html')
.on('data', function(file) {
const buferFile = Buffer.from(htmlMinify.minify(file.contents.toString(), options))
return file.contents = buferFile
})
.pipe(dest('build'))
}
exports.html = series(html)
Benchmarks for minified HTML:
node benchmark.js