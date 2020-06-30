openbase logo
@steemit/steem-js

by steemit
0.7.11 (see all)

Steem.js the official JavaScript library for Steem blockchain

Overview

Readme

Steem.js

Steem.js the JavaScript API for Steem blockchain

Documentation

Here is full documentation: https://github.com/steemit/steem-js/tree/master/doc

Browser

<script src="./steem.min.js"></script>
<script>
steem.api.getAccounts(['ned', 'dan'], function(err, response){
    console.log(err, response);
});
</script>

CDN

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/steem/dist/steem.min.js

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/steem/dist/steem.min.js"></script>

Webpack

Please have a look at the webpack usage example.

Server

Install

$ npm install steem --save

RPC Servers

https://api.steemit.com By Default
https://node.steem.ws
https://this.piston.rocks

Examples

Broadcast Vote

var steem = require('steem');

var wif = steem.auth.toWif(username, password, 'posting');
steem.broadcast.vote(wif, voter, author, permlink, weight, function(err, result) {
    console.log(err, result);
});

Get Accounts

steem.api.getAccounts(['ned', 'dan'], function(err, result) {
    console.log(err, result);
});

Get State

steem.api.getState('/trends/funny', function(err, result) {
    console.log(err, result);
});

Reputation Formatter

var reputation = steem.formatter.reputation(user.reputation);
console.log(reputation);

Steem Testnet

Steem-js requires some configuration to work on the public Steem testnet.

You need to set two Steem API options, address_prefix and chain_id.

steem.api.setOptions({
  address_prefix: 'TST',
  chain_id: '46d82ab7d8db682eb1959aed0ada039a6d49afa1602491f93dde9cac3e8e6c32',
  useTestNet: true,
});

The Chain ID could change. If it does, it may not be reflected here, but will be documented on any testnet launch announcements.

Contributions

Patches are welcome! Contributors are listed in the package.json file. Please run the tests before opening a pull request and make sure that you are passing all of them. If you would like to contribute, but don't know what to work on, check the issues list or on Steemit Chat channel #steemjs https://steemit.chat/channel/steemjs.

Issues

When you find issues, please report them!

License

MIT

