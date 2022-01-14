state

Executable finite state machine for TypeScript and JavaScript.

Note: v8 is now live and contains breaking changes but offers a further simplified code base performance improvements. See the release notes for more information. Warning: v8 does not yet contain any support for serialization due to the challanges brought by the introduction of deferred events which are cached within the state machine instance alongside the active state configuration.

Install

npm i @steelbreeze/state

Usage

The API is broken up into two distinct parts:

A set of classes that represent a state machine model (State, PseudoState, Region, etc.); An class managing the active state configuration of a state machine instance at runtime (Instance).

Together, they enable multiple instances of the same state machine model.

TypeScript

import * as state from "@steelbreeze/state" ; class MyEvent { public constructor ( public fieldA: string , public fieldB: number ) { } public toString(): string { return JSON .stringify( this ); } } state.log.add( message => console .info(message), state.log.Entry | state.log.Exit | state.log.Evaluate); const model = new state.State( "model" ); const initial = new state.PseudoState( "initial" , model, state.PseudoStateKind.Initial); const stateA = new state.State( "stateA" , model); const stateB = new state.State( "stateB" , model); initial.to(stateA); stateA.on(MyEvent).when( myEvent => myEvent.fieldB > 2 ).to(stateB); let instance = new state.Instance( "instance" , model); instance.evaluate( new MyEvent( "test" , 1 )); instance.evaluate( new MyEvent( "test" , 3 ));

JavaScript (ECMAScript 2015)

var state = require ( "@steelbreeze/state" ); class MyEvent { constructor (fieldA, fieldB) { this .fieldA = fieldA; this .fieldB = fieldB; } toString() { return JSON .stringify( this ); } } state.log.add( message => console .info(message), state.log.Entry | state.log.Exit | state.log.Evaluate); const model = new state.State( "model" ); const initial = new state.PseudoState( "initial" , model, state.PseudoStateKind.Initial); const stateA = new state.State( "stateA" , model); const stateB = new state.State( "stateB" , model); initial.to(stateA); stateA.on(MyEvent).when( myEvent => myEvent.fieldB > 2 ).to(stateB); let instance = new state.Instance( "instance" , model); instance.evaluate( new MyEvent( "test" , 1 )); instance.evaluate( new MyEvent( "test" , 3 ));

Output

The output of the above code will be:

instance enter model instance enter model.default instance enter model.default.initial instance leave model.default.initial instance enter model.default.stateA instance evaluate {"fieldA":"test","fieldB":1} instance evaluate {"fieldA":"test","fieldB":3} instance leave model.default.stateA instance enter model.default.stateB

Note that in the example above, a default region is inserted as a child of model and parent of initial , stateA and stateB ; the name of default regions copy their parent state hence seeing model.model in the output above. License MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 David Mesquita-Morris