The brilliantly simple, babel-less, bundle-less ECMAScript module loader.
esmis the world’s most advanced ECMAScript module loader. This fast, production ready, zero dependency loader is all you need to support ECMAScript modules in Node 6+. See the release post and video for details!
New projects
Run
npm init esm or
yarn create esm.
💡 Use the
-y flag to answer “yes” to all prompts.
Existing projects
Run
npm i esm or
yarn add esm.
There are two ways to enable
esm.
Enable
esm for packages:
Use
esm to load the main ES module and export it as CommonJS.
index.js
// Set options as a parameter, environment variable, or rc file.
require = require("esm")(module/*, options*/)
module.exports = require("./main.js")
main.js
// ESM syntax is supported.
export {}
💡 These files are automagically created with
npm init esm or
yarn create esm.
Enable
esm for local runs:
node -r esm main.js
💡 Omit the filename to enable
esm in the REPL.
👏 By default, 💯 percent CJS interoperability is enabled so you can get stuff done.
🔒
.mjs files are limited to basic functionality without support for
esm options.
Out of the box
esm just works, no configuration necessary, and supports:
import/
export
import.meta
import
stdin,
--eval,
--print flags
--check flag (Node 10+)
Specify options with one of the following:
"esm" field in
package.json
.esmrc.js,
.esmrc.cjs, or
.esmrc.mjs file
.esmrc or
.esmrc.json file
ESM_OPTIONS environment variable
ESM_DISABLE_CACHE environment variable
|
{
|
"cjs":true
|
A boolean or object for toggling CJS features in ESM.
Features
|
"mainFields":["main"]
|
An array of fields checked when importing a package.
|
"mode":"auto"
|
A string mode:
|
"await":false
|
A boolean for top-level
|
"force":false
|
A boolean to apply these options to all module loads.
|
"wasm":false
|
A boolean for WebAssembly module support. (Node 8+)
|
}
|
{
|
"cache":true
|
A boolean for toggling cache creation or a cache directory path.
|
"sourceMap":false
|
A boolean for including inline source maps.
|
}
For bundlers like
browserify+
esmify,
parcel-bundler, and
webpack
add a
"module" field to
package.json pointing to the main ES module.
"main": "index.js",
"module": "main.js"
💡 This is automagically done with
npm init esm or
yarn create esm.
esm for
wallaby.js following their
integration example.
Load
esm before loaders/monitors like
@babel/register,
newrelic,
sqreen, and
ts-node.
Load
esm for
jasmine using the
"helpers"
field in
jasmine.json:
"helpers": [
"node_modules/esm"
]
Load
esm with “node-args" options of:
pm2:
--node-args="-r esm"
Load
esm with “require” options of
ava,
mocha,
nodemon,
nyc,
qunit,
tape, and
webpack.
💡 Builtin
require cannot sideload
.mjs files. However,
.js files
can be sideloaded or
.mjs files may be loaded with dynamic
import.