openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mar

@statusfy/markdown

by Julio Marquez
0.5.0 (see all)

A Marvelous Open Source Status Page System

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ WARNING: This the branch for the next planned version (v1): it's unstable and under active development. For the latest stable version, go to the master branch

Travis version License

Support us

Statusfy

Statusfy

A marvelous Open Source Status Page system

Statusfy is a Status Page System, easy to use and completely Open Source. You can easily create a fast System, Static Generated, and easily deploy it to a variety of hosting services.

A Statusfy site is a Web Application, created on top of Eleventy, Netlify CMS and Tailwind CSS. It is used Eleventy to make a quick and useful abstraction of the system generation, Netlify CMS to dynamically define the System Editor, and Tailwind CSS to rapidly define the default themes.

Features

  • Systems Definition
  • Incidents Reports
  • Progressive Web App (PWA) Support
  • Google Analytics Integration
  • Multi-language support
  • A default theme with:
    • Responsive layout
    • Easy Customization
    • Beautiful Design
  • SEO Friendly
  • Hosting flexibility

Sponsoring

I love Open Source Projects, I use them every day and Statusfy is one of my contribution to the community. Statusfy is created and maintained by me, a Full Stack Developer, but my resources are limited. If you want to support my work and help me to continue developing this Amazing Project, please donate, I will appreciate it ❤️.

This is how we use the donations:

  • Allow the core team to work on Statusfy.
  • Support external projects in the ecosystem.
  • Cover any other expense.
  • Thank contributors if they invested a large amount of time in contributing.

Partners

Become a Partner and get your logo with a link to your site on the README on Github, every page of https://marquez.co/docs/statusfy and, the project home page (https://marquez.co/statusfy) and each blog post related to Statusfy. [Become a Partner]

Sponsors

Become a Sponsor and get your logo on the README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a Sponsor]

Backers

Support me with a monthly donation and help me continue my activities. It means a lot to me ❤️. [Become a Backer]

Getting started

It’s pretty easy to get started with Statusfy. Install it globally with npm:

Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)

# change the working directory
cd existing_folder

# run the initialization command
npx @statusfy/cli init

# and install your local dependencies
npm install  # OR yarn install

Create a new incident with this command:

npm run new-incident # OR yarn new-incident

and launch the development server with:

npm run start # OR yarn start

You can later also generate the final Website with:

npm run generate # OR yarn generate

More information in the Documentation.

Development

⚠️ You must at least use node >= 10.

# install dependencies
yarn
# serves Statusfy's own demo
yarn demo:dev 
# make sure your code change passes the test
yarn test

More information in the Contributing Guide. You can also build and run Statusfy in a free online workspace using Gitpod:

Open in Gitpod

Demo

A Demo application is at https://statusfy.marquez.co.

Documentation & Community Support

Professional Support

This project is sponsored by me, a Full Stack Developers. If you require Professional Assistance on your project(s), please contact me at https://marquez.co.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Code of Conduct

Everyone participating in this project is expected to agree to abide by the Code of Conduct.

License

Code released under the Apache License 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial