⚠️ WARNING: This the branch for the next planned version (v1): it's unstable and under active development. For the latest stable version, go to the master branch

Statusfy

A marvelous Open Source Status Page system

Statusfy is a Status Page System, easy to use and completely Open Source. You can easily create a fast System, Static Generated, and easily deploy it to a variety of hosting services.

A Statusfy site is a Web Application, created on top of Eleventy, Netlify CMS and Tailwind CSS. It is used Eleventy to make a quick and useful abstraction of the system generation, Netlify CMS to dynamically define the System Editor, and Tailwind CSS to rapidly define the default themes.

Features

Systems Definition

Incidents Reports

Progressive Web App (PWA) Support

Google Analytics Integration

Multi-language support

A default theme with: Responsive layout Easy Customization Beautiful Design

SEO Friendly

Hosting flexibility

I love Open Source Projects, I use them every day and Statusfy is one of my contribution to the community. Statusfy is created and maintained by me, a Full Stack Developer, but my resources are limited. If you want to support my work and help me to continue developing this Amazing Project, please donate, I will appreciate it ❤️.

This is how we use the donations:

Allow the core team to work on Statusfy.

Support external projects in the ecosystem.

Cover any other expense.

Thank contributors if they invested a large amount of time in contributing.

Partners

Become a Partner and get your logo with a link to your site on the README on Github, every page of https://marquez.co/docs/statusfy and, the project home page (https://marquez.co/statusfy) and each blog post related to Statusfy. [Become a Partner]

Become a Sponsor and get your logo on the README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a Sponsor]

Backers

Support me with a monthly donation and help me continue my activities. It means a lot to me ❤️. [Become a Backer]

Getting started

It’s pretty easy to get started with Statusfy. Install it globally with npm:

Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)

cd existing_folder npx @statusfy/cli init npm install

Create a new incident with this command:

npm run new-incident

and launch the development server with:

npm run start

You can later also generate the final Website with:

npm run generate

More information in the Documentation.

Development

⚠️ You must at least use node >= 10 .

yarn yarn demo:dev yarn test

More information in the Contributing Guide. You can also build and run Statusfy in a free online workspace using Gitpod:

Demo

A Demo application is at https://statusfy.marquez.co.

Documentation & Community Support

📄 If you want extra details of how to configure and use this project, the full documentation is available at https://marquez.co/docs/statusfy.

is available at https://marquez.co/docs/statusfy. 💻 You may want to check the examples projects for different popular hosting services at the Examples Repository.

for different popular hosting services at the Examples Repository. 🐞 For Bug reports or Feature requests , use the Issues section.

or , use the Issues section. 💬 For questions , you can also use the Discussions section.

, you can also use the Discussions section. 🤓 You can find useful articles in my blog.

in my blog. 🚀 You may also want to follow me on Twitter.

Professional Support

This project is sponsored by me, a Full Stack Developers. If you require Professional Assistance on your project(s), please contact me at https://marquez.co.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Code of Conduct

Everyone participating in this project is expected to agree to abide by the Code of Conduct.

License

Code released under the Apache License 2.0.