Statoscope

Statoscope is a toolkit for analyzing (with UI-base report) and validate stats of your bundle.

Key features:

🌳 Full dependency tree (modules/chunks/assets/entrypoints/packages)

🗺 Size map (entrypoints/chunks/packages)

🕵️ Packages copies and duplicates of modules detection

🧪 Stats validation with a bunch of useful rules (e.g. on CLI)

🔄 Stats comparison

📊 Custom reports for your stats

🐘 No stats size limitation

You can try it at Statoscope sandbox

packages/webpack-plugin - webpack plugin for generating a UI-based report about your bundle

packages/cli - CLI tools for validating your stats

Support

If you are an engineer or a company that is interested in Statoscope improvements, you could support Statoscope by financial contribution at OpenCollective.

