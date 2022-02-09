openbase logo
@statoscope/ui-webpack

by statoscope
5.19.0 (see all)

Statoscope is a toolkit to analyze and validate webpack bundle

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.8K

GitHub Stars

776

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Statoscope

Financial Contributors on Open Collective Build and Test codecov npm version

Statoscope is a toolkit for analyzing (with UI-base report) and validate stats of your bundle.

Key features:

  • 🌳 Full dependency tree (modules/chunks/assets/entrypoints/packages)
  • 🗺 Size map (entrypoints/chunks/packages)
  • 🕵️ Packages copies and duplicates of modules detection
  • 🧪 Stats validation with a bunch of useful rules (e.g. on CLI)
  • 🔄 Stats comparison
  • 📊 Custom reports for your stats
  • 🐘 No stats size limitation

You can try it at Statoscope sandbox

Support

If you are an engineer or a company that is interested in Statoscope improvements, you could support Statoscope by financial contribution at OpenCollective.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

