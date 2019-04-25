openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@statnett/vue-plotly

by statnett
0.3.2 (see all)

A vue wrapper for plotly.js chart library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

496

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-plotly Build Status Coverage Status

Install

npm install @statnett/vue-plotly plotly.js --save

Then use it as a module:

import VuePlotly from '@statnett/vue-plotly'

export default {
  components: {
    VuePlotly
  },
  data: function () {
    return {
      data: [{ x: [1, 3], y: [2, 4] }],
      layout: {},
      options: {}
    }
  }
}

<vue-plotly :data="data" :layout="layout" :options="options"/>

Webpack

To use vue-plotly with webpack you should see this example repo for how to make that work.

In short, install ify-loader and transform-loader and add the following to your webpack config:

module: {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.js$/,
      use: [
        'ify-loader',
        'transform-loader?plotly.js/tasks/util/compress_attributes.js',
      ]
    }
  ]
}

https://plot.ly/javascript/getting-started/#start-plotting might also be relevant.

Browser

The browser UMD build is located in the dist folder.

Props

The component supports the following props:

  • data

    The traces to draw. Will trigger a call to react when changed.

  • layout

    The layout options. Will trigger a relayout when changed.

  • options

    The general options https://github.com/plotly/plotly.js/blob/master/src/plot_api/plot_config.js

  • autoResize (default: false, not reactive)

    If true, the graph resizes when the window is resized.

  • watchShallow (default: false, not reactive)

    If true, does not trigger a redraw when child properties of data changes, but not the data object itself. Might be needed for large datasets.

Events

All plotly events are captured and emitted as vue events. The names are without the plotly_ prefix. The following events are supported:

click, hover, unhover, selecting, selected, restyle, relayout, autosize, deselect, doubleclick, redraw, animated

Function reference

All functions defined by plotly are available as methods on the component. However it is not recommendable to call most of these manually since it is better to change the reactive properties on the data, layout or options directly, This will in turn trigger an update to the graph. If you do call these manually, the graph data and the props data might not be in sync.

For certain scenarios though it, like downloading an image, you need to call these functions. You call the functions as you would normally, but without the first argument, the DOM element.

The following functions are exposed:

restyle, relayout, update, addTraces, deleteTraces, moveTraces, extendTraces, prependTraces, purge, toImage, downloadImage, plot, newPlot

Some have special handling:

  • toImage

Has default png format, and graph width and height pre filled, this can be overridden.

  • downloadImage

Has default png format, and graph width and height pre filled. Filename is set to the title of the graph and with a date postfix. These can all be overridden.

  • plot

Deprecated: https://plot.ly/javascript/plotlyjs-function-reference/#plotlyplot

Accepts no arguments. Uses data, layout and options from the props data.

  • newPlot

Accepts no arguments. Uses data, layout and options from the props data.

  • react

Accepts no arguments. Uses data, layout and options from the props data.

Read more about plotlyjs function reference here: https://plot.ly/javascript/plotlyjs-function-reference/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial