StaticDeploy is an open-source platform for deploying and configuring static web applications and websites. We can think about it as a Kubernetes for static content.

StaticDeploy was created with two objectives in mind:

make it easy to configure a static app at runtime, as opposed to injecting the configuration into its static build

make it easy to deploy multiple "versions" of a static app, specifically a version for each branch / pull request, so that frontend developers can show their work-in-progress and get early feedback from their clients

For more information on StaticDeploy visit staticdeploy.io.

Projects

This is the StaticDeploy monorepo, which includes several different projects:

core: module implementing StaticDeploy's core business logic (entities, usecases, and gateway interfaces)

pg-s3-storages: gateway for storage resources backed by S3 and [PostgreSQL]

memory-storages: in-memory gateway for storage resources

storages-test-suite: test suite for storages

tar-archiver: implementation of the core IArchiver interface using tar

interface using tar jwt-authentication-strategy: authentication strategy for authenticating requests with JWT tokens

oidc-authentication-strategy: authentication strategy for authenticating requests with OpenID Connect tokens

http-adapters: adapters that implement an http API for StaticDeploy's core usecases

serve-static: express middleware for serving files in a local directory

staticdeploy: main service pulling together the other modules and implementing the StaticDeploy platform

sdk: browser and nodejs SDK for StaticDeploy's API

cli: CLI tool to deploy static apps

management-console: web GUI for the API

website: landing page and documentation, deployed with StaticDeploy on staticdeploy.io

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.