openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@staticdeploy/mock-server

by staticdeploy
2.0.0 (see all)

Easy to use, no frills http mock server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

955

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version build status coverage status dependency status devDependency status

mock-server

Easy to use, no frills http mock server.

Suppose you're developing a frontend app that talks to one or more API services. When running it locally - in your development environment - you need to somehow provide those services to the app: you can either rely on a remote deployment, start the services locally, or mock them.

mock-server is a command line tool that helps you take the third approach, allowing you to easily create and run a mock http server to run during development (and not only!).

Install

npm i --save-dev @staticdeploy/mock-server

Quickstart

  • create a directory mock-server
  • create your first handler file mock-server/get.js
    module.exports = (req, res) => res.send("OK");
  • start the mock server
    $ node_modules/.bin/mock-server
  • call the mocked route
    $ curl http://localhost:3456/

You add routes to the mock server by adding handler files at the corresponding path under the mock-server directory. Example:

mock-server
├── get.js -> handler for GET /
└── users
    ├── {userId}
    |   ├── get.js -> handler for GET /users/1
    |   └── put.js -> handler for PUT /user/1
    ├── get.js -> handler for GET /users
    └── post.js -> handler for POST /users

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial