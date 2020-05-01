Easy to use, no frills http mock server.
Suppose you're developing a frontend app that talks to one or more API services. When running it locally - in your development environment - you need to somehow provide those services to the app: you can either rely on a remote deployment, start the services locally, or mock them.
mock-server is a command line tool that helps you take the third approach,
allowing you to easily create and run a mock http server to run during
development (and not only!).
npm i --save-dev @staticdeploy/mock-server
mock-server
mock-server/get.js
module.exports = (req, res) => res.send("OK");
$ node_modules/.bin/mock-server
$ curl http://localhost:3456/
You add routes to the mock server by adding handler files at the corresponding
path under the
mock-server directory. Example:
mock-server
├── get.js -> handler for GET /
└── users
├── {userId}
| ├── get.js -> handler for GET /users/1
| └── put.js -> handler for PUT /user/1
├── get.js -> handler for GET /users
└── post.js -> handler for POST /users