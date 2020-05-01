Easy to use, no frills http mock server.

Suppose you're developing a frontend app that talks to one or more API services. When running it locally - in your development environment - you need to somehow provide those services to the app: you can either rely on a remote deployment, start the services locally, or mock them.

mock-server is a command line tool that helps you take the third approach, allowing you to easily create and run a mock http server to run during development (and not only!).

Install

npm i --save-dev @staticdeploy/mock-server

Quickstart

create a directory mock-server

create your first handler file mock-server/get.js module .exports = ( req, res ) => res.send( "OK" );

start the mock server $ node_modules/.bin/mock-server

call the mocked route $ curl http://localhost:3456/

You add routes to the mock server by adding handler files at the corresponding path under the mock-server directory. Example:

mock- server ├── get .js -> handler for GET / └── users ├── {userId} | ├── get .js -> handler for GET /users/ 1 | └── put.js -> handler for PUT / user / 1 ├── get .js -> handler for GET /users └── post.js -> handler for POST /users

Documentation