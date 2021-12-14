StaticDeploy is an open-source platform for deploying and configuring static web
applications and websites. We can think about it as a
Kubernetes for static content.
StaticDeploy was created with two objectives in mind:
-
make it easy to configure a static app at runtime, as opposed to injecting the
configuration into its static build
-
make it easy to deploy multiple "versions" of a static app, specifically a
version for each branch / pull request, so that frontend developers can show
their work-in-progress and get early feedback from their clients
For more information on StaticDeploy visit
staticdeploy.io.
Projects
This is the StaticDeploy monorepo, which includes several different projects:
- core: module implementing StaticDeploy's core business logic
(entities, usecases, and gateway interfaces)
- pg-s3-storages: gateway for storage resources backed by
S3 and [PostgreSQL]
- memory-storages: in-memory gateway for storage resources
- storages-test-suite: test suite for storages
- tar-archiver: implementation of the core
IArchiver
interface using tar
- jwt-authentication-strategy: authentication
strategy for authenticating requests with JWT tokens
- oidc-authentication-strategy: authentication
strategy for authenticating requests with OpenID Connect tokens
- http-adapters: adapters that implement an http API for
StaticDeploy's core usecases
- serve-static: express middleware for serving files in a
local directory
- staticdeploy: main service pulling together the other
modules and implementing the StaticDeploy platform
- sdk: browser and nodejs SDK for StaticDeploy's API
- cli: CLI tool to deploy static apps
- management-console: web GUI for the API
- website: landing page and documentation, deployed with
StaticDeploy on staticdeploy.io
Contributing
See CONTRIBUTING.md.