Smart contracts that implement nitro protocol for state channel networks on ethereum. Includes javascript and typescript support.
There is an accompanying documentation website.
A full description of nitro protocol and it's capabilities can be found in a whitepaper.
.../my-statechannel-app> npm install --save @statechannels/nitro-protocol
pragma solidity ^0.7.0;
pragma experimental ABIEncoderV2;
import '@statechannels/nitro-protocol/contracts/interfaces/IForceMoveApp.sol';
import '@statechannels/nitro-protocol/contracts/Outcome.sol';
contract MyStateChannelApp is IForceMoveApp {
function validTransition(
VariablePart memory a,
VariablePart memory b,
uint256 turnNumB,
uint256 nParticipants
) public override pure returns (bool) {
Outcome.OutcomeItem[] memory outcomeA = abi.decode(a.outcome, (Outcome.OutcomeItem[]));
Outcome.OutcomeItem[] memory outcomeB = abi.decode(b.outcome, (Outcome.OutcomeItem[]));
/* The rest of your logic */
return true;
}
}
const {
NitroAdjudicatorArtifact,
TrivialAppArtifact,
TokenArtifact,
} = require('@statechannels/nitro-protocol').ContractArtifacts;
import {Channel} from '@statechannels/nitro-protocol';
const channel: Channel = {
chainId: '0x1',
channelNonce: 0,
participants: ['0xalice...', '0xbob...'],
};
import {getChannelId} from '@statechannels/nitro-protocol';
const channelId = getChannelId(channel);
We use etherlime for smart contract development.
To get started:
cd into the directory and run
yarn install
yarn test.
yarn test.
yarn docgen to auto-generate markdown files from compiled Solidity code (using our fork of
solidoc). If you change the source code you will need to recompile the contracts and re-run
solidoc using
yarn contract:compile && yarn docgen.
cd website
yarn install
yarn start
See https://docusaurus.io/docs/en/installation for more information.
NB: you may run into difficulty running
docgen / solidoc if you have the native solc compiler installed at the incorrect version number. You may refer to the circle
config.yml at the monorepo root to check which version is being used as a part of our continuous integration.
To add a new version of the docs, follow the instructions at https://docusaurus.io/docs/en/tutorial-version. We try to keep the documentation version in sync with the @statechannels/nitro-protocol npm package.
After succesfully deploying you should see some changes to
addresses.json. Please raise a pull request with this updated file.
INFURA_TOKEN=[your token here] RINKEBY_DEPLOYER_PK=[private key used for rinkeby deploy] yarn contract:deploy-rinkeby
WARNING: This can be expensive. Each contract will take several million gas to deploy. Choose your moment and gas price wisely!
INFURA_TOKEN=[your token here] MAINNET_DEPLOYER_PK=[private key used for mainnet deploy] yarn contract:deploy-mainnet --gasprice [your-chosen-gasPrice-here]
Contract deployment is handled automatically by our test setup scripts. Note that a different set of contracts is deployed when testing. Those contracts expose some helper functions that should not exist on production contracts.
This is a somewhat manual process, but easier than using the etherscan GUI.
After deployment, run
ETHERSCAN_API_KEY=<a-secret> INFURA_TOKEN=<another-secret> yarn hardhat --network rinkeby verify <DeployedContractAddress> 'ConstructorArgs'
for each contract you wish to verify. Swap rinkeby for mainnet as appropriate.
You need to provide both
ETHERSCAN_API_KEY and
INFURA_TOKEN for this to work. For more info, see the docs.