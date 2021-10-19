A simple jest reporter that reports the gas used by various calls to ethereum contracts.

It uses the json files compiled by truffle parse transactions that occured on ganache and show gas usage of different contract functions.

Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 49 passed, 49 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 58. 388s Gas Usage: Contract Name Method Name Calls Min Gas Max Gas Average Gas -------------------- -------------------------- ----- ------- ------- ----------- TestContract deposit 20 31032 46032 35532 TestContract withdraw 5 30800 74499 42586

Configuration

Just add jest-gas-reporter to reporters in your jest config. By default @statechannels/jest-gas-reporter assume that contract json files are located in ./build/contracts

"reporters" : [ "default" , "@statechannels/jest-gas-reporter" ]

If you want specify a folder where the contracts are located. @statechannels/jest-gas-reporter accepts a contractArtifactFolder option.