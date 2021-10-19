openbase logo
@statechannels/jest-gas-reporter

by statechannels
0.4.10

Development monorepo for the State Channels project.

6

GitHub Stars
119

119

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors
42

42

Dependencies
5

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jest-gas-reporter

A simple jest reporter that reports the gas used by various calls to ethereum contracts.

It uses the json files compiled by truffle parse transactions that occured on ganache and show gas usage of different contract functions.

Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total
Tests:       49 passed, 49 total
Snapshots:   0 total
Time:        58.388s

Gas Usage:
Contract Name         Method Name                 Calls  Min Gas  Max Gas  Average Gas
--------------------  --------------------------  -----  -------  -------  -----------
TestContract          deposit                     20     31032    46032    35532
TestContract          withdraw                    5      30800    74499    42586

Configuration

Just add jest-gas-reporter to reporters in your jest config. By default @statechannels/jest-gas-reporter assume that contract json files are located in ./build/contracts

 "reporters": ["default","@statechannels/jest-gas-reporter"]

If you want specify a folder where the contracts are located. @statechannels/jest-gas-reporter accepts a contractArtifactFolder option.

"reporters": [
  "default",
  [
    "@statechannels/jest-gas-reporter",
    { "contractArtifactFolder":"output/contract" }
  ]
]

