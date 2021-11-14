openbase logo
cor

@state-designer/core

by Steve Ruiz
3.0.0 (see all)

State management with statecharts.

Readme

State Designer

State Designer is a JavaScript and TypeScript library for managing the state of a user interface. It prioritizes the design experience, making it easy to experiment with ideas, iterate on solutions, and communicate the final result.

Features

  • Write state-charts in a simple declarative syntax.
  • Create both global and local component states.
  • Use selectors to subscribe to just the data you need.

Packages

Usage

Using State Designer involves three steps:

  1. Create a state with a configuration object.
  2. Subscribe to the state's updates.
  3. Send events to the state.

Your exact usage will depend on your framework:

Inspiration

State Designer is heavily inspired by xstate. Note that, unlike xstate, State Designer does not adhere to the scxml spec.

Author

License

MIT

