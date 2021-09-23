@startupjs/css-to-react-native-transform

A lightweight wrapper on top of css-to-react-native to allow valid CSS to be turned into React Native Stylesheet objects.
To keep things simple it only transforms class selectors (e.g.
.myClass {}) and grouped class selectors (e.g.
.myClass, .myOtherClass {}). Parsing of more complex selectors can be added as a new feature behind a feature flag (e.g.
transform(css, { parseAllSelectors: true })) in the future if needed.
Example:
.myClass {
font-size: 18px;
line-height: 24px;
color: red;
}
.other {
padding: 1rem;
}
is transformed to:
{
myClass: {
fontSize: 18,
lineHeight: 24,
color: "red"
},
other: {
paddingBottom: 16,
paddingLeft: 16,
paddingRight: 16,
paddingTop: 16
}
}
import transform from "css-to-react-native-transform";
// or const transform = require("css-to-react-native-transform").default;
transform(`
.foo {
color: #f00;
}
`);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
{
foo: {
color: "#f00";
}
}
Parsing the CSS Modules (ICSS) :export is supported. The
:export is often used to share variables from CSS or from a preprocessor like Sass/Less/Stylus to Javascript:
transform(`
.foo {
color: #f00;
}
:export {
myProp: #fff;
}
`);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
{
foo: {
color: "#f00";
},
myProp: "#fff";
}
The API and parsed syntax for CSS Media Queries might change in the future
transform(
`
.container {
background-color: #f00;
}
@media (orientation: landscape) {
.container {
background-color: #00f;
}
}
`,
{ parseMediaQueries: true },
);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
{
__mediaQueries: {
"@media (orientation: landscape)": [{
expressions: [
{
feature: "orientation",
modifier: undefined,
value: "landscape",
},
],
inverse: false,
type: "all",
}],
},
container: {
backgroundColor: "#f00",
},
"@media (orientation: landscape)": {
container: {
backgroundColor: "#00f",
},
},
}
You can also speficy a platform as the media query type ("android", "dom", "ios", "macos", "web", "windows"):
transform(
`
.container {
background-color: #f00;
}
@media android and (orientation: landscape) {
.container {
background-color: #00f;
}
}
`,
{ parseMediaQueries: true },
);
When CSS Viewport Units are used, a special
__viewportUnits feature flag is added to the result. This is done so that the implementation that transforms viewport units to pixels knows that the style object has viewport units inside it, and can avoid doing extra work if the style object does not contain any viewport units.
transform(`.foo { font-size: 1vh; }`);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
{
__viewportUnits: true,
foo: {
fontSize: "1vh";
}
}
rem unit the root element
font-size is currently set to 16 pixels. A
setting needs to be implemented to allow the user to define the root element
font-size.
box-shadow shorthand, and this converts into
shadow- properties. Note that these only work on iOS.
This library has the following packages as dependencies: