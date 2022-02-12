StartupJS is a full-stack framework that consists of:
StartupJS app requires: Node 14.x, Yarn, MongoDB 4.x, Redis 5.x
Alternatively, you can run everything in Docker, in which case follow Docker development Quick Start. Important to note is that Docker won't allow you to test Android or iOS.
Initialize a default
ui template project, change
myapp to your project name (use lower case):
npx startupjs init myapp
Go into the created project folder and start the web application with:
yarn start
Open http://localhost:3000 and start developing!
Follow the React Native guide to setup everything.
StartupJS uses native modules, so you have to follow
React Native CLI Quickstart, not the
Expo guide.
yarn start actually combines 2 commands together:
yarn server and
yarn web.
In order to develop your app on mobile, you'll have to open a bunch of tabs anyways, so it makes sense
to also run
server and
web separately instead of using the
yarn start.
Here is the list of commands to run all platforms at the same time:
Start server (required) in a separate terminal tab
yarn server
Start web (optional) in a separate terminal tab
yarn web
Start metro (required for Android and/or iOS) in a separate terminal tab
yarn metro
Run android (optional) in a separate terminal tab
yarn android
Run ios (optional) in a separate terminal tab
yarn ios
vscode-react-pug
ESLint
language-babel in atom
pug:source.pug
Core settings of atom.
Use Tree Sitter Parsers
linter-eslint
The main things you'll need to know to get started with StartupJS are:
MODELS section, ignore everything else.
Before launching your app to production you are strongly encouraged to implement:
For additional documentation on each StartupJS package see the according readme
To gain further deep knowledge of StartupJS stack you'll need get familiar with the following technologies it's built on:
main and
admin)
The following templates are available:
simple
routing - plugs in
@startupjs/app which provides a
react-router routing implementation
ui (default) - plugs in routing and
@startupjs/ui
By default
init creates a project using the feature-rich
ui template.
To use another template specify the
-t option:
npx startupjs init myapp -t simple
To create a new project using an alpha version of startupjs, append
@next to the startupjs itself:
npx startupjs@next init myapp
Each template initializes on top of a default
react-native init application.
If you want to use an RC version (
next) of
react-native, specify it using the
-rn option:
npx startupjs init myapp -rn next
Alternatively you can run a docker development image which has node, yarn, mongo and redis already built in.
You only need
docker for this. And it works everywhere -- Windows, MacOS, Linux.
Keep in mind though that since docker uses its own driver to mount folders, performance (especially when installing modules) might be considerably slower compared to the native installation when working with the large amount of files.
Initialize a new
ui boilerplate project. Change
myapp at the end to your project name (use lower case).
docker run --rm -it -v ${PWD}:/ws:delegated startupjs/dev init myapp
Go into the created project folder. Then run the development docker container with:
While inside the running container, start your app with:
yarn start
Open http://localhost:3000 and start developing!
When you want to open an additional terminal window, you can quickly exec into the running container using:
./docker exec
The following guides are available to assist with migration to new major versions of StartupJS:
You can configure your project to use
vite in development for web client instead of Webpack.
Vite provides faster compilation times since it uses native ES Modules and compiles only the files which are actually being used on the page you are viewing.
IMPORTANT things to note:
Only the
simple template is supported out of the box by our Vite plugin.
Most react-native libraries name files containing JSX as simply
.js, while Vite expects such files to be named
.jsx. Because of that you might need to alter Vite config to force it to compile
.js files in
node_modules the same as
.jsx.
How to use:
Install
simple starter project with
npx startupjs init myapp -t simple and follow instructions in the according plugin package:
StartupJS server is designed to be secure by default.
For the sake of simplifying quick prototyping, a new project you create with
startupjs init will have security mechanisms turned off.
You are strongly encouraged to implement security for your project as early as possible by removing
secure: false flag from the server initialization in your
server/index.js file.
There are 3 types of security mechanisms you must implement:
If you want to work on their implementation one by one, you can keep the
secure: false flag and only add the ones you want to implement by specifying the following flags:
accessControl: true,
serverAggregate: true,
validateSchema: true
NOTE: All 3 mechanisms are integrated for their simpler use into the ORM system. We are working on a guide on how to use them with the ORM. If you want help properly integrating it into your production project, please file an issue or contact cray0000 directly via email.
See CONTRIBUTING.md
MIT
© Pavel Zhukov