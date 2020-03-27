openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

@start/plugin-parallel

by Kir Belevich
2.0.0 (see all)

🔴 Functional task runner for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

480

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🔀 plugin-parallel

Run tasks as parallel child processes with same agruments.

Install

$ yarn add --dev @start/plugin-parallel

Usage

Signature

parallel(taskNames: string[], options?: {}): (...args: string[])

taskNames

Array of exported task names.

options

  • maxProcessesInfinity by default

Example

import sequence from '@start/plugin-sequence'
import find from '@start/plugin-find'
import remove from '@start/plugin-remove'
import parallel from '@start/plugin-parallel'

export const buildCJS = (...args) => {
  // …
}

export const buildESM = (...args) => {
  // …
}

export const task = (...args) =>
  sequence(
    find('build/'),
    remove,
    parallel(['buildCJS', 'buildESM'])(...args)
  )

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial