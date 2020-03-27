openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
plw

@start/plugin-lib-webpack-serve

by Kir Belevich
1.0.0 (see all)

🔴 Functional task runner for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

480

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Deprecated due to a complete rewriting of webpack-serve, use @start/plugin-lib-webpack-dev-server instead

Readme

🏭 plugin-lib-webpack-serve

Run Webpack development server.

⚠️ Deprecated in favor of plugin-webpack-dev-server

Install

$ yarn add --dev @start/plugin-lib-webpack-serve

Usage

Signature

webpackServe(options: {}, argv?: {}, )

options

webpack-serve options.

argv

webpack-serve argv.

Example

import sequence from '@start/plugin-sequence'
import env from '@start/plugin-env'
import webpackServe from '@start/plugin-lib-webpack-serve'

export const task = async () => {
  const { default: webpackConfig } = await import('./webpack.config')

  return sequence(
    env({ NODE_ENV: 'development' }),
    webpackServe({ config: webpackConfig })
  )
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial