Run Webpack development server.
⚠️ Deprecated in favor of plugin-webpack-dev-server
$ yarn add --dev @start/plugin-lib-webpack-serve
webpackServe(options: {}, argv?: {}, )
options
argv
import sequence from '@start/plugin-sequence'
import env from '@start/plugin-env'
import webpackServe from '@start/plugin-lib-webpack-serve'
export const task = async () => {
const { default: webpackConfig } = await import('./webpack.config')
return sequence(
env({ NODE_ENV: 'development' }),
webpackServe({ config: webpackConfig })
)
}