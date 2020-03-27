Collect, report and check code coverage using Istanbul.

Install

$ yarn add --dev @start/plugin-lib-istanbul

Usage

Signature

istanbulInstrument(extensions?: string [])

options

extensions

File extensions to instrument, for example ['.ts']

import type { ReportType } from 'istanbul-reports' istanbulReports(formats: ReportType[] = [ 'lcovonly' , 'text-summary' ])

istanbulThresholds(options: { branches?: number , functions?: number , lines?: number , statements?: number })

Example