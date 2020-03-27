Plugin creator.
$ yarn add @start/plugin
See
src/index.ts for all the types. It's (usually) better than any words.
import plugin from '@start/plugin'
export default plugin('noop', () => () => {})
import plugin from '@start/plugin'
export default plugin('foo', ({ logPath }) => async ({ files }) => {
const { default: fooTransform } = await import('foo-lib')
return {
files: await Promise.all(
files.map(async (file) =>
const { transformedData, sourceMap } = fooTransform(file.path)
logPath(file.path)
return {
path: file.path,
data: transformedData,
map: sourceMap
}
)
)
}
})
import plugin from '@start/plugin'
export default (barOptions) =>
plugin('bar', ({ logMessage }) => async () => {
const { default: barCheck } = await import('bar-lib')
const barResult = barCheck(files, barOptions)
if (barResult.issues.length === 0) {
logMessage('¯\\_(ツ)_/¯')
}
})
files – many plugins works with
files structure: it's an array of
{ path, data, map } objects, where:
path – absolute file path
data – file data as utf8 string, if any
map – Source Map object, if any
logMessage – any random message from plugin
logPath – current file path to indicate some kind of progress
reporter – advanced prop which should be passed through if plugin operates other plugins, like sequence or watch