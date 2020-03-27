⚙️ plugin

Plugin creator.

Install

$ yarn add @start/plugin

Usage

Types

See src/index.ts for all the types. It's (usually) better than any words.

Example

import plugin from '@start/plugin' export default plugin( 'noop' , () => () => {})

import plugin from '@start/plugin' export default plugin( 'foo' , ({ logPath }) => async ({ files }) => { const { default : fooTransform } = await import ( 'foo-lib' ) return { files : await Promise .all( files.map( async (file) => const { transformedData, sourceMap } = fooTransform(file.path) logPath(file.path) return { path : file.path, data : transformedData, map : sourceMap } ) ) } })

import plugin from '@start/plugin' export default (barOptions) => plugin( 'bar' , ({ logMessage }) => async () => { const { default : barCheck } = await import ( 'bar-lib' ) const barResult = barCheck(files, barOptions) if (barResult.issues.length === 0 ) { logMessage( '¯\\_(ツ)_/¯' ) } })

Notes