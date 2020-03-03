@stardust-ui/react-component-event-listener

Fluent UI

👉 microsoft/fluent-ui-react has moved to OfficeDev/office-ui-fabric-react/packages/fluentui .

This does not affect the packages of fluent-ui-react , which will continue to be developed and published under https://www.npmjs.com/package/@fluentui/react.

FAQ

Why the move?

We're in the process of converging UI projects at Microsoft under the "Fluent UI" banner to simplify the dev story. In the process, we're making performance improvements and enabling greater interoperability of these components across more places and platforms at Microsoft.

What's happening with Teams support?

@fluentui/react v0.x.x has been the official set of components for Teams. This is still the case and no support is being dropped.

What's happening with Fabric?

The Fabric packages will also be renamed to @fluentui/react v7.x.x . The officedev/office-ui-fabric-react repo will move to microsoft/fluentui shortly.

Where did the fluent-ui-react docs go?

For documentation on the fluent-ui-react code, please go here: https://aka.ms/fluent-ui.

Where do I log issues?

Log them here: https://github.com/OfficeDev/office-ui-fabric-react/issues. The Fluent UI v0 tag can be added to help idenfity issues specific.

Where do I commit PRs?

Submit PRs here: https://github.com/OfficeDev/office-ui-fabric-react/pulls.