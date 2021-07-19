Stardazed Web Streams Implementation

A fully compliant implementation of and polyfill for the Web Streams Standard Specification plus related types from the Encoding Standard.

The implementation is currently fully compliant with all standard updates up to January 2019.

This repository is a so-called monorepo, it contains several packages that together make up a group of related functionality. Currently included are:

👉 @stardazed/streams — a full implementation of the streams standard with no dependencies that works in all (reasonably) modern browsers and in Node.

👉 @stardazed/streams-fetch-adapter — helper functions to create custom versions of fetch and Response types to enable any (mock) implementation of the streams standard to work directly with fetch , including uploads using streams.

👉 @stardazed/streams-text-encoding — an implementation of the TextDecoderStream and TextEncoderStream from the Encoding standard, linking the two standards for best compatibility and reusability.

👉 @stardazed/streams-compression — an implementation of the CompressionStream and DecompressionStream from the Draft Compression standard.

👉 @stardazed/streams-polyfill — a polyfill combining the above four packages for a seamless, drop-in integration of stardazed streams + fetch + encoding + compression in modern browsers and Node.

Usage with TypeScript

As of v3.2, TypeScript has full support for the streams standard types in its standard library. v3.0.0 of the main streams package and v2.0.0 of the polyfill use these built-in types and no longer export custom type definitions.

If you have to use older versions of the TypeScript compiler, install version 2.0.0 of the of main streams package or v1.0.7 of the polyfill, they still provide custom type definitions, which differ slightly from the new official types, but are generally interchangeable.

Example types

const readable: ReadableStream< string > = ...; const transform: TransformStream< string , Uint8Array > = ...; const writable: WritableStream<ArrayBufferView> = ...; readable.pipeThrough(transform).pipeTo(writable);

