A fully compliant implementation of and polyfill for the Web Streams Standard Specification plus related types from the Encoding Standard.
The implementation is currently fully compliant with all standard updates up to January 2019.
This repository is a so-called monorepo, it contains several packages that together make up a group of related functionality. Currently included are:
👉 @stardazed/streams — a full implementation of the streams standard with no dependencies that works in all (reasonably) modern browsers and in Node.
👉 @stardazed/streams-fetch-adapter —
helper functions to create custom versions of
fetch and
Response types
to enable any (mock) implementation of the streams standard to work directly
with
fetch, including uploads using streams.
👉 @stardazed/streams-text-encoding —
an implementation of the
TextDecoderStream and
TextEncoderStream from the
Encoding standard, linking the two standards for best compatibility and reusability.
👉 @stardazed/streams-compression —
an implementation of the
CompressionStream and
DecompressionStream from the
Draft Compression standard.
👉 @stardazed/streams-polyfill — a polyfill combining the above four packages for a seamless, drop-in integration of stardazed streams + fetch + encoding + compression in modern browsers and Node.
As of v3.2, TypeScript has full support for the streams standard types in its standard library. v3.0.0 of the main streams package and v2.0.0 of the polyfill use these built-in types and no longer export custom type definitions.
If you have to use older versions of the TypeScript compiler, install version 2.0.0 of the of main streams package or v1.0.7 of the polyfill, they still provide custom type definitions, which differ slightly from the new official types, but are generally interchangeable.
// a readable stream whose reader will yield strings
const readable: ReadableStream<string> = ...;
// transforms strings to Uint8Arrays
const transform: TransformStream<string, Uint8Array> = ...;
// a writable stream that accepts any ArrayBufferView
const writable: WritableStream<ArrayBufferView> = ...;
// compiles
readable.pipeThrough(transform).pipeTo(writable);
