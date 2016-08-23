openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@starbird/react-bootstrap-datetimepicker

by quri
2.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A react.js datetime picker for bootstrap

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

365

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ [DEPRECATED] react-bootstrap-datetimepicker

⚠️ This repository is not maintained anymore, please refer to this fork : https://github.com/YouCanBookMe/react-datetime

This project is a port of https://github.com/Eonasdan/bootstrap-datetimepicker for React.js

Usage

Installation :

npm install react-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Then

var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker');

...

render: function() {
  return <DateTimeField />;
}

See Examples for more details.

API

DateTimeField

NameTypeDefaultDescription
dateTimestringmoment().format('x')Represents the inital dateTime, this string is then parsed by moment.js
formatstring"x"Defines the format moment.js should use to parse and output the date to onChange
inputFormatstring"MM/DD/YY h:mm A"Defines the way the date is represented in the HTML input. It must be a format understanable by moment.js
onChangefunctionx => console.log(x)Callback trigger when the date changes. x is the new datetime value.
showTodaybooleantrueHighlights today's date
sizestring"md"Changes the size of the date picker input field. Sizes: "sm", "md", "lg"
daysOfWeekDisabledarray of integer[]Disables clicking on some days. Goes from 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday).
viewModestring or number'days'The default view to display when the picker is shown. ('years', 'months', 'days')
inputPropsobjectundefinedDefines additional attributes for the input element of the component.
minDatemomentundefinedThe earliest date allowed for entry in the calendar view.
maxDatemomentundefinedThe latest date allowed for entry in the calendar view.
modestringundefinedAllows to selectively display only the time picker ('time') or the date picker ('date')
defaultTextstring{dateTime}Sets the initial value. Could be an empty string, or helper text.

Update Warning

Starting from 0.0.6, the 3 github repositories react-bootstrap-datetimepicker, react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-npm and react-bootstrap-datetimepicker-bower are merged in a single one. The build process changed but the API is the same. However now the package exports DateTimeField directly, no need to do :

var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker').DateTimeField;

instead use :

var DateTimeField = require('react-bootstrap-datetimepicker');

Contributions

There is still plenty of features missing compared to the original date time picker, hence contributions would be highly appreciated.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial