@stamp/is

by stampit-org
1.0.0 (see all)

Stamps - better OOP model

Documentation
2.8K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Stamp

Mono repository for stamp related packages.

Documentation: https://stampit.js.org

  • @stamp/arg-over-prop - Assign properties passed to the stamp factory
  • @stamp/check-compose - Command line tool to test your 'compose' function implementation
  • @stamp/collision - Detect and manipulate method collisions
  • @stamp/compose - Compose function implementation to create stamps
  • @stamp/configure - Access configuration of your stamps anywhere
  • @stamp/core - Core functions for creating stamps
  • @stamp/eventemittable - Node.js' EventEmitter as a stamp
  • @stamp/fp-constructor - Adds the Functional Programming capabilities to your stamps
  • @stamp/init-property - Replaces properties which reference stamps with objects created from the stamps
  • @stamp/instanceof - Enables obj instanceof MyStamp in ES6 environments
  • @stamp/is - Various checking functions used with stamps
  • @stamp/it - A nice, handy API implementation of the compose standard
  • @stamp/named - (Re)Name a stamp factory function
  • @stamp/privatize - Protect private properties
  • @stamp/required - Insist on a method/property/staticProperty/configuration presence
  • @stamp/shortcut - Adds handy shortcuts for stamp composition

Changelog

  • v0.x.x were development versions.
  • v1.x.x are production ready versions. No API changes comparing to v0.x.x.

Development

Install

Run npm install as usual followed by npm run bootstrap which creates local references to modules that require each other.

Tests

The npm test will execute Jest tests, and then JSHint.

The npm test -- --watch will watch file changes and execute tests as needed.

