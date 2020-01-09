Mono repository for stamp related packages.
Documentation: https://stampit.js.org
@stamp/arg-over-prop - Assign properties passed to the stamp factory
@stamp/check-compose - Command line tool to test your 'compose' function implementation
@stamp/collision - Detect and manipulate method collisions
@stamp/compose - Compose function implementation to create stamps
@stamp/configure - Access configuration of your stamps anywhere
@stamp/core - Core functions for creating stamps
@stamp/eventemittable - Node.js' EventEmitter as a stamp
@stamp/fp-constructor - Adds the Functional Programming capabilities to your stamps
@stamp/init-property - Replaces properties which reference stamps with objects created from the stamps
@stamp/instanceof - Enables
obj instanceof MyStamp in ES6 environments
@stamp/is - Various checking functions used with stamps
@stamp/it - A nice, handy API implementation of the compose standard
@stamp/named - (Re)Name a stamp factory function
@stamp/privatize - Protect private properties
@stamp/required - Insist on a method/property/staticProperty/configuration presence
@stamp/shortcut - Adds handy shortcuts for stamp composition
Run
npm install as usual followed by
npm run bootstrap which creates local references to modules that require each other.
The
npm test will execute Jest tests, and then JSHint.
The
npm test -- --watch will watch file changes and execute tests as needed.