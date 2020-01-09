Stamp

Mono repository for stamp related packages.

Documentation: https://stampit.js.org

@stamp/arg-over-prop - Assign properties passed to the stamp factory

- Assign properties passed to the stamp factory @stamp/check-compose - Command line tool to test your 'compose' function implementation

- Command line tool to test your 'compose' function implementation @stamp/collision - Detect and manipulate method collisions

- Detect and manipulate method collisions @stamp/compose - Compose function implementation to create stamps

- Compose function implementation to create stamps @stamp/configure - Access configuration of your stamps anywhere

- Access configuration of your stamps anywhere @stamp/core - Core functions for creating stamps

- Core functions for creating stamps @stamp/eventemittable - Node.js' EventEmitter as a stamp

- Node.js' EventEmitter as a stamp @stamp/fp-constructor - Adds the Functional Programming capabilities to your stamps

- Adds the Functional Programming capabilities to your stamps @stamp/init-property - Replaces properties which reference stamps with objects created from the stamps

- Replaces properties which reference stamps with objects created from the stamps @stamp/instanceof - Enables obj instanceof MyStamp in ES6 environments

- Enables in ES6 environments @stamp/is - Various checking functions used with stamps

- Various checking functions used with stamps @stamp/it - A nice, handy API implementation of the compose standard

- A nice, handy API implementation of the compose standard @stamp/named - (Re)Name a stamp factory function

- (Re)Name a stamp factory function @stamp/privatize - Protect private properties

- Protect private properties @stamp/required - Insist on a method/property/staticProperty/configuration presence

- Insist on a method/property/staticProperty/configuration presence @stamp/shortcut - Adds handy shortcuts for stamp composition

Changelog

v0.x.x were development versions.

were development versions. v1.x.x are production ready versions. No API changes comparing to v0.x.x.

Development

Install

Run npm install as usual followed by npm run bootstrap which creates local references to modules that require each other.

Tests

The npm test will execute Jest tests, and then JSHint.