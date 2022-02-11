Hiro Wallet is a browser extension for managing your digital assets, and connecting to apps built on the Stacks blockchain.
To use this extension with your own Stacks App, we recommend using Connect.
Table of Contents:
This application is a Web Extension. There is no ability to run it as a standalone web application.
Each child of the
src directory represents the JavaScript context in which it is ran.
When working on the extension, you can run it in
development mode which will watch for any file changes and
use
react-refresh to update the extension as you work. This gives us near instant reloading of our changes, and
persists the state of the application between changes. To start development mode for the extension, run this command:
yarn dev
We bundle a test app to use along with the extension. It gives easy access to the various functions that the extension can do.
In a separate terminal, run:
yarn dev:test-app
You'll need to add it to your browser of choice. Hiro Wallet only
supports Chromium and Firefox browsers. When you run
yarn dev, it will compile the application to the
/dist folder
See instructions on Hiro.so for installing from source for production usage.
Alternatively, the following steps can be taken by technical users with the latest version of node installed on their machines.
Run the following from within this repository's root directory if you've pulled it with Git:
yarn && yarn build && sh build-ext.sh
Alternatively, run the following if you've downloaded the source code as a zip file from GitHub:
docker build -f Dockerfile -t stacks-wallet-web . \
&& docker run -d --name stacks-wallet-web stacks-wallet-web \
&& docker cp stacks-wallet-web:stacks-wallet-chromium.zip . \
&& docker rm -f stacks-wallet-web
The extension will be packaged as
stacks-wallet-chromium.zip.
First, unzip the
stacks-wallet-chromium.zip file that was generated in the previous step.
Then for Chrome, Brave or Edge:
chrome://extensions
stacks-wallet-chromium.zip.
Alternatively, for Firefox:
about:debugging
stacks-wallet-chromium.zip
manifest.json file.
We consider the security of our systems a top priority. But no matter how much effort we put into system security, there can still be vulnerabilities present.
If you discover a security vulnerability, please use one of the following means of communications to report it to us:
Please note this email is strictly for reporting security vulnerabilities. For support queries, contact wallet@hiro.so. Your efforts to responsibly disclose your findings are sincerely appreciated and will be taken into account to acknowledge your contributions.
In Q1 2021, Hiro partnered with Least Authority, a leading security consultancy with experience in the crypto space, to audit Hiro Wallet for Web. On April 29th 2021, after addressing the major concerns described in the initial findings, as well as a concluding sign off from the Least Authority team, a final report was delivered.