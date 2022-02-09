This repo is home to the Stacks.js libraries which provide everything you need to work with the Stacks blockchain.
@stacks/auth Construct and decode authentication requests for Stacks apps.
@stacks/storage Store and fetch files with Gaia, the decentralized storage system.
@stacks/transactions Construct, decode transactions and work with Clarity smart contracts on the Stacks blockchain.
@stacks/cli Command line interface to interact with auth, storage and Stacks transactions.
@stacks/stacking Library for PoX stacking.
@stacks/keychain Create and manage keys/wallets for the Stacks blockchain.
@stacks/network Network and API library for working with Stacks blockchain nodes.
@stacks/encryption Encryption functions used by Stacks.js packages.
@stacks/profile Functions for manipulating user profiles.
@stacks/common Common utilities used by Stacks.js packages.
@stacks/bns Library for interacting with the BNS contract.
@stacks/wallet-sdk Library for building wallets for the Stacks blockchain.
See
README in each package directory for installation instructions and usage.
To migrate your app from blockstack.js to stacks.js follow the steps in the migration guide.
To setup the development environment for this repository, follow these steps:
npm install to install dependencies
npm run bootstrap to bootstrap project
npm run build to build packages
npm run test to run tests
This repo uses Lerna hoisting for package dependencies.
In order to install a new dependency to a package, the
lerna add command must be used, rather than
npm install <package>.
For example, the following command installs
lodash as a dependency to the
@stacks/storage package:
# Run within the root directory
npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage
Add
--dev to install as a development dependency:
npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage --dev
Documentation for the Stacks.js packages is located here.
Github issues marked help-wanted are great places to start. Please ask in a github issue or discord before embarking on larger issues that aren't labeled as help wanted or adding additional functionality so that we can make sure your contribution can be included!