This repo is home to the Stacks.js libraries which provide everything you need to work with the Stacks blockchain.

@stacks/auth Construct and decode authentication requests for Stacks apps.

@stacks/storage Store and fetch files with Gaia, the decentralized storage system.

@stacks/transactions Construct, decode transactions and work with Clarity smart contracts on the Stacks blockchain.

@stacks/cli Command line interface to interact with auth, storage and Stacks transactions.

@stacks/stacking Library for PoX stacking.

@stacks/keychain Create and manage keys/wallets for the Stacks blockchain.

@stacks/network Network and API library for working with Stacks blockchain nodes.

@stacks/encryption Encryption functions used by Stacks.js packages.

@stacks/profile Functions for manipulating user profiles.

@stacks/common Common utilities used by Stacks.js packages.

@stacks/bns Library for interacting with the BNS contract.

@stacks/wallet-sdk Library for building wallets for the Stacks blockchain.

See README in each package directory for installation instructions and usage.

Migrating from blockstack.js

To migrate your app from blockstack.js to stacks.js follow the steps in the migration guide.

Development: environment setup

To setup the development environment for this repository, follow these steps:

Clone this package. Run npm install to install dependencies Run npm run bootstrap to bootstrap project Run npm run build to build packages Run npm run test to run tests

Development: adding dependencies

This repo uses Lerna hoisting for package dependencies.

In order to install a new dependency to a package, the lerna add command must be used, rather than npm install <package> .

For example, the following command installs lodash as a dependency to the @stacks/storage package:

Run within the root directory npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage

Add --dev to install as a development dependency:

npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage --dev

Documentation

Documentation for the Stacks.js packages is located here.

Contributing

Github issues marked help-wanted are great places to start. Please ask in a github issue or discord before embarking on larger issues that aren't labeled as help wanted or adding additional functionality so that we can make sure your contribution can be included!