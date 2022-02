StableLib

A stable library of useful TypeScript/JavaScript code.

Principles

Correctness first, performance later.

Clear code is better than short.

Better usability means fewer bugs.

Typing is good, but not too much.

Documentation

See https://www.stablelib.com

Usage

Install packages via npm from @stablelib namespace, for example:

npm install @ stablelib / base64

See all packages.

Support