@staart/ui

by staart
3.0.2

🏁🌐 Frontend Svelte PWA starter for SaaS startups

24

250

9mos ago

14

13

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

Staart UI

Staart UI is a frontend starter for SaaS startups written in TypeScript and Vue using Nuxt.js. It has built-in landing pages, authentication, settings UIs, and more.

Status
BuildGitHub Actions Travis CI Circle CI Azure Pipelines
DependenciesDependencies Dev dependencies Vulnerabilities
CommunityContributors GitHub Type definitions npm package version semantic-release

Staart UI is built to work with Staart, the backend starter for SaaS startups.

⚠️ v2 BETA WARNING: The master branch and all 2.x releases are currently in beta. For production, use v1.x instead on this commit tree: 3c8e1e2.

🛠 Usage

Clone or fork this repository, then install dependencies:

yarn

Start a local development server:

yarn dev

Generate static pages for deployment:

yarn generate

📝 Documentation

👥 Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Anand Chowdhary
Anand Chowdhary
💻 📖 🎨		 reallinfo
reallinfo
🎨

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

🏁 Staart Ecosystem

The Staart ecosystem consists of open-source projects to build your SaaS startup, written in TypeScript.

Package
🛠️ Staart APINode.js backend with RESTful APIsBuild status Docs npm package version
🌐 Staart UIFrontend Vue.js Progressive Web AppBuild status Docs npm package version
📑 Staart SiteStatic site generator for docs/helpdeskBuild status Docs npm package version
📱 Staart NativeReact Native app for Android and iOSBuild status Docs npm package version
🎨 Staart.cssSass/CSS framework and utilitiesBuild status Docs npm package version
📦 Staart PackagesHelper functions and utility packagesBuild status Custom badge

💝 Sponsors

The development of Staart projects is supported by these wonderful companies. Find us on OpenCollective


Oswald Labs
O15Y
Speakup
Netlify

📄 License

