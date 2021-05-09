Staart UI is a frontend starter for SaaS startups written in TypeScript and Vue using Nuxt.js. It has built-in landing pages, authentication, settings UIs, and more.
Staart UI is built to work with Staart, the backend starter for SaaS startups.
⚠️ v2 BETA WARNING: The master branch and all 2.x releases are currently in beta. For production, use v1.x instead on this commit tree:
3c8e1e2.
Clone or fork this repository, then install dependencies:
yarn
Start a local development server:
yarn dev
Generate static pages for deployment:
yarn generate
The Staart ecosystem consists of open-source projects to build your SaaS startup, written in TypeScript.
|Package
|🛠️ Staart API
|Node.js backend with RESTful APIs
|🌐 Staart UI
|Frontend Vue.js Progressive Web App
|📑 Staart Site
|Static site generator for docs/helpdesk
|📱 Staart Native
|React Native app for Android and iOS
|🎨 Staart.css
|Sass/CSS framework and utilities
|📦 Staart Packages
|Helper functions and utility packages
