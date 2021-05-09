Staart UI is a frontend starter for SaaS startups written in TypeScript and Vue using Nuxt.js. It has built-in landing pages, authentication, settings UIs, and more.

Staart UI is built to work with Staart, the backend starter for SaaS startups.

⚠️ v2 BETA WARNING: The master branch and all 2.x releases are currently in beta. For production, use v1.x instead on this commit tree: 3c8e1e2 .

🛠 Usage

Clone or fork this repository, then install dependencies:

yarn

Start a local development server:

yarn dev

Generate static pages for deployment:

yarn generate

The Staart ecosystem consists of open-source projects to build your SaaS startup, written in TypeScript.

