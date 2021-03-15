Staart API is a Node.js backend starter for SaaS startups written in TypeScript. It has all the features you need to build a SaaS product, like user management and authentication, billing, organizations, GDPR tools, API keys, rate limiting, superadmin impersonation, and more.
Staart API is build to work with Staart UI, the frontend PWA starter for SaaS startups.
⚠️ v3 BETA WARNING: The
master branch and all 3.x releases are currently in beta. For production, use v1.x instead.
npm install
.env file based on config.ts.
./src/controllers directory
app.ts file using
staart controllers
staart build and deploy with
staart launch
To update your installation of Staart, run the following:
staart update api
If you've used the "Use this template" option on GitHub, you might have to force pull from
staart/api the first time since the histories wouldn't match. You can use the flag
--allow-unrelated-histories in this case.
The Staart ecosystem consists of open-source projects to build your SaaS startup, written in TypeScript.
|Package
|🛠️ Staart API
|Node.js backend with RESTful APIs
|🌐 Staart UI
|Frontend Vue.js Progressive Web App
|📑 Staart Site
|Static site generator for docs/helpdesk
|📱 Staart Native
|React Native app for Android and iOS
|🎨 Staart.css
|Sass/CSS framework and utilities
|📦 Staart Packages
|Helper functions and utility packages
The development of Staart projects is supported by these wonderful companies. Find us on OpenCollective
|
Oswald Labs
|
O15Y
|
Speakup
|
Netlify
|
Koj