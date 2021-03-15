Staart API is a Node.js backend starter for SaaS startups written in TypeScript. It has all the features you need to build a SaaS product, like user management and authentication, billing, organizations, GDPR tools, API keys, rate limiting, superadmin impersonation, and more.

Status Build PRs Community

Staart API is build to work with Staart UI, the frontend PWA starter for SaaS startups.

⚠️ v3 BETA WARNING: The master branch and all 3.x releases are currently in beta. For production, use v1.x instead.

⭐ Features

🆕 New in v2

Casbin-powered permission management

JWT-powered single-use coupon codes

Redis-powered queues for outbound emails and logs

Cloud agnostic, no longer specific to AWS

Staart scripts for building and deploying

Async JSON response and smart controller injection

🔐 Security

JWT-powered authentication and user management

TOTP-powered two-factor authentication (2FA)

OAuth2 login with third-party accounts

Location-based login verification

Security event logging and history

💳 SaaS

Stripe-powered recurring billing

Teams with managed user permissions

CRUD invoices, methods, transactions, etc.

Rich HTML transactional emails

GDPR-compliant data export and delete

API gateway with API keys and rate limiting

Domain verification with auto-approve members

👩‍💻 Developer utilities

OvernightJS-powered decorators and class syntax

Injection-proof helpers for querying databases

Data pagination and CRUD utilities for all tables

Authorization helpers

Caching and invalidation for common queries

User impersonation for super-admin

Easy redirect rules in YAML

ElasticSearch-powered server and event logs

🛠 Usage

Use this template or fork this repository Install dependencies with npm install Add a .env file based on config.ts. Create MariaDB/MySQL tables based on schema.sql Add your controllers in the ./src/controllers directory Generate your app.ts file using staart controllers Build with staart build and deploy with staart launch

Updating Staart

To update your installation of Staart, run the following:

staart update api

If you've used the "Use this template" option on GitHub, you might have to force pull from staart/api the first time since the histories wouldn't match. You can use the flag --allow-unrelated-histories in this case.

💻 Docs

View docs site →

View TypeDoc →

View API demo →

View frontend demo →

🏗️ Built with Staart

The Staart ecosystem consists of open-source projects to build your SaaS startup, written in TypeScript.

The development of Staart projects is supported by these wonderful companies. Find us on OpenCollective

📄 License