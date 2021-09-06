An Unobtrusive Responsive Lightbox
Strip is a Lightbox that only partially covers the page. This leaves room to interact with the page on larger screens while giving smaller devices the classic Lightbox experience.
Include Strip below the latest 3.x release of jQuery:
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"
></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/js/strip.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/css/strip.css" />
Alternatively Strip can be installed using npm:
npm install @staaky/strip
The most basic way to use Strip is by adding the class
strip to a link:
<a href="image.jpg" class="strip">Show image</a>
A caption can be added using the data-strip-caption attribute:
<a href="image.jpg" class="strip" data-strip-caption="Caption below the image"
>Caption</a
>
Or customize Strip by putting options on the
data-strip-options attribute:
<a
href="http://vimeo.com/32071937"
class="strip"
data-strip-options="side: 'top'"
>Options</a
>
Create groups by giving links a
data-strip-group attribute with a unique name:
<a href="image1.jpg" class="strip" data-strip-group="mygroup">Image 1</a>
<a href="image2.jpg" class="strip" data-strip-group="mygroup">Image 2</a>
The
data-strip-group-options attribute can be used to set options for all items in the group:
<a
href="image1.jpg"
class="strip"
data-strip-group="shared-options"
data-strip-group-options="loop: false, maxWidth: 500"
>This group</a
>
<a href="image2.jpg" class="strip" data-strip-group="shared-options"
>has shared options</a
>
Strip attempts to automatically detect the media type using the given url. The type can also be set to one of the following values using the
data-strip-type attribute:
image,
youtube or
vimeo.
Most of the time setting the type will not be required for images, it will be required in cases where Strip cannot detect it based on the url:
<a href="/images/?id=69420" class="strip" data-strip-type="image">Image</a>
Strip will detect Youtube links and automatically embed them:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0KYU2j0TM4" class="strip">Youtube</a>
Options can be set using the
youtube option, see YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters for all the available options.
<a
href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XD2kNopsUs"
class="strip"
data-strip-options="
width: 853,
height: 480,
youtube: { autoplay: 0 }
"
>Youtube - Dimensions and options</a
>
Strips embeds Vimeo videos using the Vimeo Player API.
<a href="http://vimeo.com/32071937" class="strip">Vimeo</a>
Options can be set using the
vimeo option, see Vimeo Player Embedding for all the available options.
The API allows Strip to be used with Javascript, as an alternative to using the
strip class on links.
|Method
|
|
A single item can be shown by giving
Add a caption by using an object instead:
This object also accepts options to customize Strip:
Groups
Groups can be shown by giving
Options for the entire group can be set using the second argument:
Open Strip at a specific position by setting a number as the last argument:
Links
Links that use the strip class can also be opened by passing
|
|
Close Strip at any time by calling
|
|
Disables Strip. When disabled, links using the
Use
|
|
Enable Strip if it was previously disabled.
|
|
When Strip is disabled it will fallback to making
|
|
Sets the name of the default skin, this skin will be used when no
|Option
|
|
Sets the duration of individual effects, or disables them when set to false.
These are all available effects:
|
|
Hide Strip when clicking outside of it or an element that could open it, enabled by default.
|
|
Enable or disable individual keyboard buttons or all of them when set to false.
Or use an object to toggle individual buttons:
Note:
|
|
When set to true a group becomes a loop, making it possible to move between the first and last item:
|
|
Sets a maximum height for the content.
|
|
Sets a maximum width for the content.
|
|
Allows buttons to overlap the content when set to true, which is the default. Disabling overlap will cause buttons to be positioned outside of the content.
Note: Vimeo and Youtube always have
|
|
Show or hide the position indicator.
|
|
Sets the items to preload before and after the current item, or disables preloading when set to false.
|
|
Set the side to position Strip on to
|
|
Sets the skin. If you've provided default options for this skin they'll be applied as a starting point for other options. The default skin is
|
|
Disables the loading icon when set to false.
|
|
Clicking elements will toggle Strip, this behavior can be disabed by setting
Note:
|
|
Sets the player parameters of a Vimeo video, available options can be found in the Vimeo documentation: Vimeo Player Embedding.
|
|
youtubeSets the player parameters of a Youtube video, available options can be found in the Youtube documentation: YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters.
Callbacks can be used alongside other Options.
|Callback
|
|
A function to call after the position changed. The first argument is the current position within the group.
|
|
A function to call after Strip is fully hidden.
|
|
This callback allows you to respond to Strip as it's resizing and make adjustments to your page. You could for example slide your page along or adjust margins. The parameters of onResize give you everything needed to make these adjustments.
|
|
A function to call when Strip comes into view.
Custom skins can be added by copying the existing default skin called
strip, rename it and modify it to your needs. It's recommended to do this in a separate css file so that
strip.css can be upgraded without losing anything.
Once you have a skin in place it can be used with the
skin option:
skin: 'custom'
Default options can be provided for a skin by extending
Strip.Skins with options for your custom skin:
$.extend(Strip.Skins, {
custom: {
loop: false,
},
});
The default skin can be changed using
Strip.setDefaultSkin().
Strip.setDefaultSkin("custom");