Strip

An Unobtrusive Responsive Lightbox

Strip is a Lightbox that only partially covers the page. This leaves room to interact with the page on larger screens while giving smaller devices the classic Lightbox experience.

Usage

Installation

Include Strip below the latest 3.x release of jQuery:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/js/strip.pkgd.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/css/strip.css" />

Alternatively Strip can be installed using npm:

npm install @staaky/strip

Basic Usage

The most basic way to use Strip is by adding the class strip to a link:

< a href = "image.jpg" class = "strip" > Show image </ a >

A caption can be added using the data-strip-caption attribute:

< a href = "image.jpg" class = "strip" data-strip-caption = "Caption below the image" > Caption </ a >

Or customize Strip by putting options on the data-strip-options attribute:

< a href = "http://vimeo.com/32071937" class = "strip" data-strip-options = "side: 'top'" > Options </ a >

Groups

Create groups by giving links a data-strip-group attribute with a unique name:

< a href = "image1.jpg" class = "strip" data-strip-group = "mygroup" > Image 1 </ a > < a href = "image2.jpg" class = "strip" data-strip-group = "mygroup" > Image 2 </ a >

The data-strip-group-options attribute can be used to set options for all items in the group:

< a href = "image1.jpg" class = "strip" data-strip-group = "shared-options" data-strip-group-options = "loop: false, maxWidth: 500" > This group </ a > < a href = "image2.jpg" class = "strip" data-strip-group = "shared-options" > has shared options </ a >

Media types

Strip attempts to automatically detect the media type using the given url. The type can also be set to one of the following values using the data-strip-type attribute: image , youtube or vimeo .

Image

Most of the time setting the type will not be required for images, it will be required in cases where Strip cannot detect it based on the url:

< a href = "/images/?id=69420" class = "strip" data-strip-type = "image" > Image </ a >

Youtube

Strip will detect Youtube links and automatically embed them:

< a href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0KYU2j0TM4" class = "strip" > Youtube </ a >

Options can be set using the youtube option, see YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters for all the available options.

< a href = "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XD2kNopsUs" class = "strip" data-strip-options = " width: 853, height: 480, youtube: { autoplay: 0 } " > Youtube - Dimensions and options </ a >

Vimeo

Strips embeds Vimeo videos using the Vimeo Player API.

< a href = "http://vimeo.com/32071937" class = "strip" > Vimeo </ a >

Options can be set using the vimeo option, see Vimeo Player Embedding for all the available options.

Javascript API

The API allows Strip to be used with Javascript, as an alternative to using the strip class on links.

Method Strip.show() A single item can be shown by giving Strip.show() a url: Strip.show( "image.jpg" ); Add a caption by using an object instead: Strip.show({ url : "image.jpg" , caption : "Caption for this image" , }); This object also accepts options to customize Strip: Strip.show({ url : "http://vimeo.com/32071937" , options : { side : "top" , }, }); Groups Groups can be shown by giving Strip.show() an array with multiple items: Strip.show([ "image1.jpg" , "image2.jpg" ]); Strip.show([ { url : "image1.jpg" , caption : "Caption for this image" }, { url : "image2.jpg" , caption : "Another caption" }, ]); Options for the entire group can be set using the second argument: Strip.show([ "image1.jpg" , "image2.jpg" ], { loop : false , maxWidth : 500 , }); Open Strip at a specific position by setting a number as the last argument: Strip.show([ "image1.jpg" , "image2.jpg" ], 2 ); Links that use the strip class can also be opened by passing Strip.show() an element: Strip.show($( "#elementid" )[ 0 ]); Strip.hide() Close Strip at any time by calling Strip.hide() : Strip.hide(); Strip.disable() Disables Strip. When disabled, links using the strip class will no longer open Strip but work as regular links. Calls to Strip.show() will use a fallback to make them behave like regular links. Strip.disable(); Use Strip.fallback(false) should you need to disable this fallback as well: Strip.fallback( false ).disable(); Strip.enable() Enable Strip if it was previously disabled. Strip.enable(); Strip.fallback() When Strip is disabled it will fallback to making Strip.show() calls open as regular links. By disabling this fallback API calls will do nothing at all. Strip.fallback( false ); Strip.setDefaultSkin() Sets the name of the default skin, this skin will be used when no skin option is provided. Strip.setDefaultSkin( "custom" );

Options

Option effects Sets the duration of individual effects, or disables them when set to false. effects: false These are all available effects: effects: { spinner : { show : 200 , hide : 200 }, transition : { min : 175 , max : 250 }, ui : { show : 0 , hide : 200 }, window : { show : 300 , hide : 300 } } hideOnClickOutside Hide Strip when clicking outside of it or an element that could open it, enabled by default. hideOnClickOutside: false keyboard Enable or disable individual keyboard buttons or all of them when set to false. keyboard: false Or use an object to toggle individual buttons: keyboard: { left : true , right : true , esc : false } Note: youtube and vimeo will always have left and right disabled, because a video could require these keys. loop When set to true a group becomes a loop, making it possible to move between the first and last item: loop: true maxHeight Sets a maximum height for the content. maxHeight: 500 maxWidth Sets a maximum width for the content. maxWidth: 500 overlap Allows buttons to overlap the content when set to true, which is the default. Disabling overlap will cause buttons to be positioned outside of the content. overlap: false Note: Vimeo and Youtube always have overlap: false because overlapping buttons could otherwise prevent interaction with the video. position Show or hide the position indicator. position: false preload Sets the items to preload before and after the current item, or disables preloading when set to false. preload: [1,2] // preload 1 before and 2 after preload: false // disables preloading side Set the side to position Strip on to top , bottom , left or right . side : 'top' skin Sets the skin. If you've provided default options for this skin they'll be applied as a starting point for other options. The default skin is strip . skin : 'custom' spinner Disables the loading icon when set to false. spinner: false toggle Clicking elements will toggle Strip, this behavior can be disabed by setting toggle to false. Doing so will keep Strip open even if an element is clicked twice. toggle: false Note: Strip.show() calls don't use toggle behavior, this only works for elements with class='strip' vimeo Sets the player parameters of a Vimeo video, available options can be found in the Vimeo documentation: Vimeo Player Embedding. vimeo: { autoplay : 1 , title : 1 , byline : 1 , portrait : 0 , loop : 0 } youtube youtubeSets the player parameters of a Youtube video, available options can be found in the Youtube documentation: YouTube Embedded Players and Player Parameters. youtube: { autohide : 1 , autoplay : 1 , controls : 1 , enablejsapi : 1 , hd : 1 , iv_load_policy : 3 , loop : 0 , modestbranding : 1 , rel : 0 }

Callbacks

Callbacks can be used alongside other Options.

Callback afterPosition A function to call after the position changed. The first argument is the current position within the group. afterPosition: function ( position ) { console .log( "You've reached position " + position); } afterHide A function to call after Strip is fully hidden. afterHide: function ( ) { console .log( 'Strip is no longer visible' ); } onResize This callback allows you to respond to Strip as it's resizing and make adjustments to your page. You could for example slide your page along or adjust margins. The parameters of onResize give you everything needed to make these adjustments. onResize: function ( fxProperty, fxValue, side ) { console .log(fxProperty, fxValue, side); } fxProperty is the property currently animated, which can be 'width' or 'height'. fxValue is the value of that property at the current step in the animation. side is the current side Strip is positioned on, which can be 'top', 'bottom', 'left' or 'right'. onShow A function to call when Strip comes into view. onShow: function ( ) { console .log( 'Strip is visible' ); }

Skins

Custom skins can be added by copying the existing default skin called strip , rename it and modify it to your needs. It's recommended to do this in a separate css file so that strip.css can be upgraded without losing anything.

Once you have a skin in place it can be used with the skin option:

skin : 'custom'

Default options

Default options can be provided for a skin by extending Strip.Skins with options for your custom skin:

$.extend(Strip.Skins, { custom : { loop : false , }, });

Changing the default skin

The default skin can be changed using Strip.setDefaultSkin() .

Strip.setDefaultSkin( "custom" );

By Nick Stakenburg