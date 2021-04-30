SignalR client library built on top of @aspnet/signalr. This gives you more features and easier to use.
Get library via npm
npm install @ssv/signalr-client
Check out the API Documentation Page.
There are three simple steps:
HubConnectionFactory in your DI eco system
HubConnectionFactory and using
create)
HubConnectionFactory and call method
get by passing the
key for a specific hub connection, this will return
HubConnection
HubConnection to use enhanced signalr features
HubConnectionFactory as a Provider
You're all set! Now it's fully integrated with your Angular application.
Continue from the vanilla usage - step 2 onwards
import { HubConnectionFactory } from "@ssv/signalr-client";
@NgModule({
providers: [
HubConnectionFactory,
...
]
})
export class AppModule {
constructor(factory: HubConnectionFactory) {
factory.create(
{ key: "hero", endpointUri: "/hero" },
{ key: "user", endpointUri: "/userNotifications" }
);
}
}
sample usage in components:
import { ISubscription } from "rxjs/Subscription";
import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from "@angular/core";
import { HubConnectionFactory, HubConnection } from "@ssv/signalr-client";
@Component({
selector: "hero-detail",
templateUrl: "./hero-detail.component.html"
})
export class HeroDetailComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
private hubConnection: HubConnection<HeroHub>;
private hero$$: ISubscription;
private hubConnection$$: ISubscription;
constructor(hubFactory: HubConnectionFactory) {
this.hubConnection = hubFactory.get<HeroHub>("hero");
}
ngOnInit(): void {
this.hubConnection$$ = this.hubConnection.connect()
.subscribe(() => console.log(`connected!!`));
this.hero$$ = this.hubConnection.stream<Hero>("GetUpdates", "singed")
.subscribe(x => console.log(`hero stream :: singed :: update received`, x));
}
ngOnDestroy(): void {
if (this.hero$$) {
this.hero$$.unsubscribe();
}
}
}
export interface HeroHub {
GetUpdates: string;
}
export interface Hero {
id: string;
name: string;
health: number;
}
Create an instance of
HubConnectionFactory ideally will be registered into your DI (if you're using any library) or you can create instance manually.
Step 1:
HubConnectionFactory
import { HubConnectionFactory, HubConnection } from "@ssv/signalr-client";
const hubFactory = new HubConnectionFactory();
hubFactory.create(
{ key: "hero", endpointUri: "/hero" },
{ key: "user", endpointUri: "http://localhost:62551/real-time/user" }
);
Step2:
on
const hubConnection = hubFactory.get<HeroHub>("hero");
const hubConnection$$ = hubConnection.connect().subscribe(() => {
console.log(`connected!`);
});
const data$$ = hubConnection.on<string>("Send").subscribe(val => {
console.log(`send :: data received >>>`, val);
});
Check out the development guide.