SignalR client library built on top of @aspnet/signalr. This gives you more features and easier to use.

Change logs | Project Repository | API Documentation

Features

Fully TypeScript and ReactiveX

and Multiple hub connections state management

Connection state notifications

Update connection details easily without losing current connection state

Subscriptions are handled through RxJS streams

streams Reconnection strategies Random strategy BackOff strategy Random BackOff strategy Custom strategy

Auto re-subscriptions after getting disconnected and re-connected

Contains minimal dependencies ( SignalR and RxJS only)

and only) No constraints with any framework

with any framework Designed to be straight forward integrated with any framework such as Angular, Aurelia, React, Vue, etc...

Installation

Get library via npm

npm install @ssv/signalr-client

API Documentation

Check out the API Documentation Page.

Usage

There are three simple steps:

Register HubConnectionFactory in your DI eco system In application bootstrap: Register one or more hub connections (by injecting HubConnectionFactory and using create ) Somewhere in your components/services you need: Inject HubConnectionFactory and call method get by passing the key for a specific hub connection, this will return HubConnection

and call method by passing the for a specific hub connection, this will return Use HubConnection to use enhanced signalr features

Angular Adapter

Register HubConnectionFactory as a Provider

You're all set! Now it's fully integrated with your Angular application.

Continue from the vanilla usage - step 2 onwards

Angular Basic Example

import { HubConnectionFactory } from "@ssv/signalr-client" ; ({ providers: [ HubConnectionFactory, ... ] }) export class AppModule { constructor ( factory: HubConnectionFactory ) { factory.create( { key: "hero" , endpointUri: "/hero" }, { key: "user" , endpointUri: "/userNotifications" } ); } }

sample usage in components:

import { ISubscription } from "rxjs/Subscription" ; import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from "@angular/core" ; import { HubConnectionFactory, HubConnection } from "@ssv/signalr-client" ; ({ selector: "hero-detail" , templateUrl: "./hero-detail.component.html" }) export class HeroDetailComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy { private hubConnection: HubConnection<HeroHub>; private hero$$: ISubscription; private hubConnection$$: ISubscription; constructor ( hubFactory: HubConnectionFactory ) { this .hubConnection = hubFactory.get<HeroHub>( "hero" ); } ngOnInit(): void { this .hubConnection$$ = this .hubConnection.connect() .subscribe( () => console .log( `connected!!` )); this .hero$$ = this .hubConnection.stream<Hero>( "GetUpdates" , "singed" ) .subscribe( x => console .log( `hero stream :: singed :: update received` , x)); } ngOnDestroy(): void { if ( this .hero$$) { this .hero$$.unsubscribe(); } } } export interface HeroHub { GetUpdates: string ; } export interface Hero { id: string ; name: string ; health: number ; }

Raw Basic Example

Create an instance of HubConnectionFactory ideally will be registered into your DI (if you're using any library) or you can create instance manually.

Step 1:

Register Hubs in the HubConnectionFactory

import { HubConnectionFactory, HubConnection } from "@ssv/signalr-client" ; const hubFactory = new HubConnectionFactory(); hubFactory.create( { key: "hero" , endpointUri: "/hero" }, { key: "user" , endpointUri: "http://localhost:62551/real-time/user" } );

Step2:

Get Hub by Key

Connect

subscribe for on

const hubConnection = hubFactory.get<HeroHub>( "hero" ); const hubConnection$$ = hubConnection.connect().subscribe( () => { console .log( `connected!` ); }); const data$$ = hubConnection.on< string >( "Send" ).subscribe( val => { console .log( `send :: data received >>>` , val); });

