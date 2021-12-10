Tested with: AWS SQS and ElasticMQ.
Nestjs-sqs is a project to make SQS easier to use and control some required flows with NestJS. This module provides decorator-based message handling suited for simple use.
This library internally uses bbc/sqs-producer and bbc/sqs-consumer, and implements some more useful features on top of the basic functionality given by them.
$ npm i --save @ssut/nestjs-sqs
Just register this module:
@Module({
imports: [
SqsModule.register({
consumers: [],
producers: [],
}),
],
})
class AppModule {}
Quite often you might want to asynchronously pass module options instead of passing them beforehand.
In such case, use
registerAsync() method like many other Nest.js libraries.
SqsModule.registerAsync({
useFactory: () => {
return {
consumers: [],
producers: [],
};
},
});
SqsModule.registerAsync({
useClass: SqsConfigService,
});
SqsModule.registerAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useExisting: ConfigService,
});
You need to decorate methods in your NestJS providers in order to have them be automatically attached as event handlers for incoming SQS messages:
@Injectable()
export class AppMessageHandler {
@SqsMessageHandler(/** name: */ 'queueName', /** batch: */ false)
public async handleMessage(message: AWS.SQS.Message) {
}
@SqsConsumerEventHandler(/** name: */ 'queueName', /** eventName: */ 'processing_error')
public onProcessingError(error: Error, message: AWS.SQS.Message) {
// report errors here
}
}
export class AppService {
public constructor(
private readonly sqsService: SqsService,
) { }
public async dispatchSomething() {
await this.sqsService.send(/** name: */ 'queueName', {
id: 'id',
body: { ... },
groupId: 'groupId',
deduplicationId: 'deduplicationId',
messageAttributes: { ... },
delaySeconds: 0,
});
}
}
See here, and note that we have same configuration as bbc/sqs-consumer's.
In most time you just need to specify both
name and
queueUrl at the minimum requirements.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.