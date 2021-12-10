openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

@ssut/nestjs-sqs

by Suhun Han
1.1.0 (see all)

A project to make SQS easier to use and control some required flows with NestJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nestjs-sqs

Test npm version

Tested with: AWS SQS and ElasticMQ.

Nestjs-sqs is a project to make SQS easier to use and control some required flows with NestJS. This module provides decorator-based message handling suited for simple use.

This library internally uses bbc/sqs-producer and bbc/sqs-consumer, and implements some more useful features on top of the basic functionality given by them.

Installation

$ npm i --save @ssut/nestjs-sqs

Quick Start

Register module

Just register this module:

@Module({
  imports: [
    SqsModule.register({
      consumers: [],
      producers: [],
    }),
  ],
})
class AppModule {}

Quite often you might want to asynchronously pass module options instead of passing them beforehand. In such case, use registerAsync() method like many other Nest.js libraries.

  • Use factory
SqsModule.registerAsync({
  useFactory: () => {
    return {
      consumers: [],
      producers: [],         
    };
  },
});
  • Use class
SqsModule.registerAsync({
  useClass: SqsConfigService,
});
  • Use existing
SqsModule.registerAsync({
  imports: [ConfigModule],
  useExisting: ConfigService,
});

Decorate methods

You need to decorate methods in your NestJS providers in order to have them be automatically attached as event handlers for incoming SQS messages:

@Injectable()
export class AppMessageHandler {
  @SqsMessageHandler(/** name: */ 'queueName', /** batch: */ false)
  public async handleMessage(message: AWS.SQS.Message) {
  }
  
  @SqsConsumerEventHandler(/** name: */ 'queueName', /** eventName: */ 'processing_error')
  public onProcessingError(error: Error, message: AWS.SQS.Message) {
    // report errors here
  }
}

Produce messages

export class AppService {
  public constructor(
    private readonly sqsService: SqsService,
  ) { }
  
  public async dispatchSomething() {
    await this.sqsService.send(/** name: */ 'queueName', {
      id: 'id',
      body: { ... },
      groupId: 'groupId',
      deduplicationId: 'deduplicationId',
      messageAttributes: { ... },
      delaySeconds: 0,
    });
  }
}

Configuration

See here, and note that we have same configuration as bbc/sqs-consumer's. In most time you just need to specify both name and queueUrl at the minimum requirements.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial