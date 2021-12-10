Tested with: AWS SQS and ElasticMQ.

Nestjs-sqs is a project to make SQS easier to use and control some required flows with NestJS. This module provides decorator-based message handling suited for simple use.

This library internally uses bbc/sqs-producer and bbc/sqs-consumer, and implements some more useful features on top of the basic functionality given by them.

Installation

npm i --save @ssut/nestjs-sqs

Quick Start

Register module

Just register this module:

({ imports: [ SqsModule.register({ consumers: [], producers: [], }), ], }) class AppModule {}

Quite often you might want to asynchronously pass module options instead of passing them beforehand. In such case, use registerAsync() method like many other Nest.js libraries.

Use factory

SqsModule.registerAsync({ useFactory: () => { return { consumers: [], producers: [], }; }, });

Use class

SqsModule.registerAsync({ useClass: SqsConfigService, });

Use existing

SqsModule.registerAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useExisting: ConfigService, });

Decorate methods

You need to decorate methods in your NestJS providers in order to have them be automatically attached as event handlers for incoming SQS messages:

() export class AppMessageHandler { ( 'queueName' , false ) public async handleMessage(message: AWS.SQS.Message) { } ( 'queueName' , 'processing_error' ) public onProcessingError(error: Error , message: AWS.SQS.Message) { } }

Produce messages

export class AppService { public constructor ( private readonly sqsService: SqsService, ) { } public async dispatchSomething() { await this .sqsService.send( 'queueName' , { id: 'id' , body: { ... }, groupId: 'groupId' , deduplicationId: 'deduplicationId' , messageAttributes: { ... }, delaySeconds: 0 , }); } }

Configuration

See here, and note that we have same configuration as bbc/sqs-consumer's. In most time you just need to specify both name and queueUrl at the minimum requirements.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.