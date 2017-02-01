Flexible scheduler to find free time slots in the schedule of a resource (which could be a person, a meeting room, a car, etc...)
sscheduler can also intersect the availability of multiple resources in order to find the time slots at which all the resources are available.
npm install @ssense/sscheduler
As an example, let's say that we want to book a 1 hour appointment with a doctor in the month of february considering that:
We can only book on weekdays from 9AM to 5PM
We can't book between noon and 1PM (lunch time !)
The doctor is on vacation the week of the 20th
There are already two one-hour appointments booked on February 1st at 1PM and 2PM
import { getAvailabilities } from '@ssense/sscheduler'
const availability = getAvailabilities({
from: '2017-02-01',
to: '2017-03-01',
timezone: 'EST',
duration: 60,
interval: 60,
schedule: {
weekdays: {
from: '09:00',
to: '17:00',
unavailability: [{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }]
},
unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-20T00:00', to: '2017-02-27T00:00' }],
allocated: [
{ from: '2017-02-01T13:00', duration: 60 },
{ from: '2017-02-01T14:00', duration: 60 }
]
}
})
The returned value is a structure that looks like the following:
;[
{ from: '2017-02-01T09:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' },
{ from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
{ from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
// ...
]
The possible options for the getAvailability function are:
type from = number
The start date for which we want to get availability times
type to = number
The end date for which we want to get availability times (exclusive)
type interval = number
default: 0
The interval (in minutes) of the returned availability times. For example, a value of 15 would returns availability times such as 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, etc..
default: 0 The duration (in minutes) for which we need the resource.
The schedule of the resource
A different schedule for each day of the week.
type Day =
| 'Monday'
| 'Tuesday'
| 'Wednesday'
| 'Thursday'
| 'Friday'
| 'Saturday'
| 'Sunday'
interface DailyTimetable {
[day in Day]?: {
from: string // in HH:mm
to: string // in HH:mm
reference?: string
unavailability?: {
from: string // in HH:mm
to: string // in HH:mm
}
}
}
Example:
{
Monday: {
from: '09:00',
to: '17:00',
unavailability: [
{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }
]
},
Wednesday: {
from: '09:00',
to: '15:00',
},
}
The schedule to be used for all weekdays.
The times will be in the timezone set by the
timezone field.
interface WeeklyTimetable {
weekdays: {
from: string // in HH:mm
to: string // in HH:mm
reference?: string
unavailability?: {
from: string // in HH:mm
to: string // in HH:mm
}
}
}
Example:
{
weekdays: {
from: '09:00',
to: '17:00',
unavailability: [
{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }
]
}
}
The availability of a specific date.
interface Schedule {
availability: Array<{ from: string; to: string }>
}
Example:
{
availability: [
{ from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
{ from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
]
}
The unavailability of a specific date.
interface Schedule {
unavailability: Array<{ from: string; to: string }>
}
Example:
{
unavailability: [
{ from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
{ from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
],
}
Another type of unavailability, allowing to provide a duration in minutes instead of a end date.
interface Allocated {
allocated: Array<{ from: string; duration: number }>
}
Example:
{
allocated: [
{ from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', duration: 60 },
{ from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', duration: 60 }
],
}
type timezone = string
default: 'UTC'
The timezone that will be used when parsing all dates/times in the
schedule field.
type normalize = boolean
default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day.
Example:
{
'2017-02-01': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
'2017-02-02': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
'2017-02-03': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
'2017-02-06': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
'2017-02-07': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ]
}
type showUnavailable = boolean
default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day and will show both unavailable and available times.
Example:
{ '2017-02-01': [ { available: false, time: '00:00' },
{ available: false, time: '01:00' },
{ available: true, time: '02:00' }],
'2017-02-02': [ { available: false, time: '00:00' },
{ available: true, time: '01:00' },
{ available: false, time: '02:00' }]
}
type dateFormat = string
default: 'YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ' A string representing the format of the date results. See https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/ for acceptable format strings.
Example: dateFormat = 'MM-DD@hh:mm'
;[
{ from: '02-01@09:00', to: '02-01@10:00' },
{ from: '02-01@10:00', to: '02-01@11:00' },
{ from: '02-01@11:00', to: '02-01@12:00' }
]
This function takes the same parameters as getAvailabilities except that it requires an array of schedules to intersect instead of a single schedule.
Using the same example as before, let's say that we also need to book a room for our appointment.
So, we need to intersect the doctor's availability times with the room's availability times, considering that:
We can only book the room on weekdays from 8AM to 8PM
The room is out of service from February 6th to February 16th
import { getIntersection } from '@ssense/sscheduler'
const availability = getIntersection({
from: '2017-02-01',
to: '2017-03-01',
duration: 60,
interval: 60,
schedules: [
// The doctor's schedule
{
weekdays: {
from: '09:00',
to: '17:00',
unavailability: [{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }]
},
unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-20 00:00', to: '2017-02-27 00:00' }],
allocated: [
{ from: '2017-02-01 13:00', duration: 60 },
{ from: '2017-02-01 14:00', duration: 60 }
]
},
// The room's schedule
{
weekdays: {
from: '08:00',
to: '20:00'
},
unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-06 00:00', to: '2017-02-16 00:00' }]
}
]
})
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.