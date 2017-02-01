sscheduler

Flexible scheduler to find free time slots in the schedule of a resource (which could be a person, a meeting room, a car, etc...)

sscheduler can also intersect the availability of multiple resources in order to find the time slots at which all the resources are available.

Installation

npm install @ssense/sscheduler

getAvailabilities

As an example, let's say that we want to book a 1 hour appointment with a doctor in the month of february considering that:

We can only book on weekdays from 9AM to 5PM

We can't book between noon and 1PM (lunch time !)

The doctor is on vacation the week of the 20th

There are already two one-hour appointments booked on February 1st at 1PM and 2PM

import { getAvailabilities } from '@ssense/sscheduler' const availability = getAvailabilities({ from : '2017-02-01' , to : '2017-03-01' , timezone : 'EST' , duration : 60 , interval : 60 , schedule : { weekdays : { from : '09:00' , to : '17:00' , unavailability : [{ from : '12:00' , to : '13:00' }] }, unavailability : [{ from : '2017-02-20T00:00' , to : '2017-02-27T00:00' }], allocated : [ { from : '2017-02-01T13:00' , duration : 60 }, { from : '2017-02-01T14:00' , duration : 60 } ] } })

The returned value is a structure that looks like the following:

;[ { from : '2017-02-01T09:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' }, { from : '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' }, { from : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' } ]

Options

The possible options for the getAvailability function are:

from (required)

type from = number

The start date for which we want to get availability times

to (required)

type to = number

The end date for which we want to get availability times (exclusive)

interval

type interval = number

default: 0

The interval (in minutes) of the returned availability times. For example, a value of 15 would returns availability times such as 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, etc..

duration (required)

default: 0 The duration (in minutes) for which we need the resource.

schedule (required)

The schedule of the resource

A different schedule for each day of the week.

type Day = | 'Monday' | 'Tuesday' | 'Wednesday' | 'Thursday' | 'Friday' | 'Saturday' | 'Sunday' interface DailyTimetable { [day in Day]?: { from : string to: string reference?: string unavailability?: { from : string to: string } } }

Example:

{ Monday : { from : '09:00' , to : '17:00' , unavailability : [ { from : '12:00' , to : '13:00' } ] }, Wednesday : { from : '09:00' , to : '15:00' , }, }

weekdays

The schedule to be used for all weekdays. The times will be in the timezone set by the timezone field.

interface WeeklyTimetable { weekdays: { from : string to: string reference?: string unavailability?: { from : string to: string } } }

Example:

{ weekdays : { from : '09:00' , to : '17:00' , unavailability : [ { from : '12:00' , to : '13:00' } ] } }

availability

The availability of a specific date.

interface Schedule { availability: Array <{ from : string ; to: string }> }

Example:

{ availability : [ { from : '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' }, { from : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' } ] }

unavailability

The unavailability of a specific date.

interface Schedule { unavailability: Array <{ from : string ; to: string }> }

Example:

{ unavailability : [ { from : '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' }, { from : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' , to : '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' } ], }

allocated

Another type of unavailability, allowing to provide a duration in minutes instead of a end date.

interface Allocated { allocated: Array <{ from : string ; duration: number }> }

Example:

{ allocated : [ { from : '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' , duration : 60 }, { from : '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' , duration : 60 } ], }

timezone

type timezone = string

default: 'UTC' The timezone that will be used when parsing all dates/times in the schedule field.

normalize

type normalize = boolean

default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day.

Example:

{ '2017-02-01' : [ '09:00' , '10:00' , '11:00' , '15:00' , '16:00' ], '2017-02-02' : [ '09:00' , '10:00' , '11:00' , '13:00' , '14:00' , '15:00' , '16:00' ], '2017-02-03' : [ '09:00' , '10:00' , '11:00' , '13:00' , '14:00' , '15:00' , '16:00' ], '2017-02-06' : [ '09:00' , '10:00' , '11:00' , '13:00' , '14:00' , '15:00' , '16:00' ], '2017-02-07' : [ '09:00' , '10:00' , '11:00' , '13:00' , '14:00' , '15:00' , '16:00' ] }

showUnavailable

type showUnavailable = boolean

default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day and will show both unavailable and available times.

Example:

{ '2017-02-01' : [ { available: false , time: '00:00' }, { available: false , time: '01:00' }, { available: true , time: '02:00' }], '2017-02-02' : [ { available: false , time: '00:00' }, { available: true , time: '01:00' }, { available: false , time: '02:00' }] }

type dateFormat = string

default: 'YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ' A string representing the format of the date results. See https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/ for acceptable format strings.

Example: dateFormat = 'MM-DD@hh:mm'

;[ { from : '02-01@09:00' , to: '02-01@10:00' }, { from : '02-01@10:00' , to: '02-01@11:00' }, { from : '02-01@11:00' , to: '02-01@12:00' } ]

getIntersection

This function takes the same parameters as getAvailabilities except that it requires an array of schedules to intersect instead of a single schedule.

Using the same example as before, let's say that we also need to book a room for our appointment.

So, we need to intersect the doctor's availability times with the room's availability times, considering that:

We can only book the room on weekdays from 8AM to 8PM

The room is out of service from February 6th to February 16th

import { getIntersection } from '@ssense/sscheduler' const availability = getIntersection({ from : '2017-02-01' , to : '2017-03-01' , duration : 60 , interval : 60 , schedules : [ { weekdays : { from : '09:00' , to : '17:00' , unavailability : [{ from : '12:00' , to : '13:00' }] }, unavailability : [{ from : '2017-02-20 00:00' , to : '2017-02-27 00:00' }], allocated : [ { from : '2017-02-01 13:00' , duration : 60 }, { from : '2017-02-01 14:00' , duration : 60 } ] }, { weekdays : { from : '08:00' , to : '20:00' }, unavailability : [{ from : '2017-02-06 00:00' , to : '2017-02-16 00:00' }] } ] })

Interval

Authors

Mickael Burguet - Senior Developer - rundef

- Senior Developer - rundef Kyle Khoury - Developer

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.