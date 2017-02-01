openbase logo
@ssense/sscheduler

by SSENSE
1.3.2

Resource Scheduling Engine

Readme

sscheduler

Build Status Coverage Status Latest Stable Version Known Vulnerabilities

Flexible scheduler to find free time slots in the schedule of a resource (which could be a person, a meeting room, a car, etc...)

sscheduler can also intersect the availability of multiple resources in order to find the time slots at which all the resources are available.

Installation

npm install @ssense/sscheduler

getAvailabilities

As an example, let's say that we want to book a 1 hour appointment with a doctor in the month of february considering that:

  • We can only book on weekdays from 9AM to 5PM

  • We can't book between noon and 1PM (lunch time !)

  • The doctor is on vacation the week of the 20th

  • There are already two one-hour appointments booked on February 1st at 1PM and 2PM

import { getAvailabilities } from '@ssense/sscheduler'

const availability = getAvailabilities({
  from: '2017-02-01',
  to: '2017-03-01',
  timezone: 'EST',
  duration: 60,
  interval: 60,
  schedule: {
    weekdays: {
      from: '09:00',
      to: '17:00',
      unavailability: [{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }]
    },
    unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-20T00:00', to: '2017-02-27T00:00' }],
    allocated: [
      { from: '2017-02-01T13:00', duration: 60 },
      { from: '2017-02-01T14:00', duration: 60 }
    ]
  }
})

The returned value is a structure that looks like the following:

;[
  { from: '2017-02-01T09:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00' },
  { from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
  { from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
  // ...
]

Options

The possible options for the getAvailability function are:

from (required)

type from = number

The start date for which we want to get availability times

to (required)

type to = number

The end date for which we want to get availability times (exclusive)

interval

type interval = number

default: 0

The interval (in minutes) of the returned availability times. For example, a value of 15 would returns availability times such as 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, etc..

duration (required)

default: 0 The duration (in minutes) for which we need the resource.

schedule (required)

The schedule of the resource

Monday|Tuesday|Wednesday...|Sunday

A different schedule for each day of the week.

type Day =
  | 'Monday'
  | 'Tuesday'
  | 'Wednesday'
  | 'Thursday'
  | 'Friday'
  | 'Saturday'
  | 'Sunday'

interface DailyTimetable {
  [day in Day]?: {
    from: string // in HH:mm
    to: string // in HH:mm
    reference?: string
    unavailability?: {
      from: string // in HH:mm
      to: string // in HH:mm
    }
  }
}

Example:

{
  Monday: {
    from: '09:00',
    to: '17:00',
    unavailability: [
      { from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }
    ]
  },
  Wednesday: {
    from: '09:00',
    to: '15:00',
  },
}

weekdays

The schedule to be used for all weekdays. The times will be in the timezone set by the timezone field.

interface WeeklyTimetable {
  weekdays: {
    from: string // in HH:mm
    to: string // in HH:mm
    reference?: string
    unavailability?: {
      from: string // in HH:mm
      to: string // in HH:mm
    }
  }
}

Example:

{
  weekdays: {
    from: '09:00',
    to: '17:00',
    unavailability: [
      { from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }
    ]
  }
}

availability

The availability of a specific date.

interface Schedule {
  availability: Array<{ from: string; to: string }>
}

Example:

{
  availability: [
    { from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
    { from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
  ]
}

unavailability

The unavailability of a specific date.

interface Schedule {
  unavailability: Array<{ from: string; to: string }>
}

Example:

{
  unavailability: [
    { from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00' },
    { from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', to: '2017-02-01T12:00:00+00:00' }
  ],
}

allocated

Another type of unavailability, allowing to provide a duration in minutes instead of a end date.

interface Allocated {
  allocated: Array<{ from: string; duration: number }>
}

Example:

{
  allocated: [
    { from: '2017-02-01T10:00:00+00:00', duration: 60 },
    { from: '2017-02-01T11:00:00+00:00', duration: 60 }
  ],
}

timezone

type timezone = string

default: 'UTC' The timezone that will be used when parsing all dates/times in the schedule field.

normalize

type normalize = boolean

default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day.

Example:

{
  '2017-02-01': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
  '2017-02-02': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
  '2017-02-03': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
  '2017-02-06': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ],
  '2017-02-07': [ '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '13:00', '14:00', '15:00', '16:00' ]
}

showUnavailable

type showUnavailable = boolean

default: false If set to true, the result will be normalized by day and will show both unavailable and available times.

Example:

{ '2017-02-01': [ { available: false, time: '00:00' },
                  { available: false, time: '01:00' },
                  { available: true, time: '02:00' }],
  '2017-02-02': [ { available: false, time: '00:00' },
                  { available: true, time: '01:00' },
                  { available: false, time: '02:00' }]
}

dateFormat

type dateFormat = string

default: 'YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ' A string representing the format of the date results. See https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/ for acceptable format strings.

Example: dateFormat = 'MM-DD@hh:mm'

;[
  { from: '02-01@09:00', to: '02-01@10:00' },
  { from: '02-01@10:00', to: '02-01@11:00' },
  { from: '02-01@11:00', to: '02-01@12:00' }
]

getIntersection

This function takes the same parameters as getAvailabilities except that it requires an array of schedules to intersect instead of a single schedule.

Using the same example as before, let's say that we also need to book a room for our appointment.

So, we need to intersect the doctor's availability times with the room's availability times, considering that:

  • We can only book the room on weekdays from 8AM to 8PM

  • The room is out of service from February 6th to February 16th

import { getIntersection } from '@ssense/sscheduler'

const availability = getIntersection({
  from: '2017-02-01',
  to: '2017-03-01',
  duration: 60,
  interval: 60,
  schedules: [
    // The doctor's schedule
    {
      weekdays: {
        from: '09:00',
        to: '17:00',
        unavailability: [{ from: '12:00', to: '13:00' }]
      },
      unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-20 00:00', to: '2017-02-27 00:00' }],
      allocated: [
        { from: '2017-02-01 13:00', duration: 60 },
        { from: '2017-02-01 14:00', duration: 60 }
      ]
    },

    // The room's schedule
    {
      weekdays: {
        from: '08:00',
        to: '20:00'
      },
      unavailability: [{ from: '2017-02-06 00:00', to: '2017-02-16 00:00' }]
    }
  ]
})

Interval

Authors

  • Mickael Burguet - Senior Developer - rundef
  • Kyle Khoury - Developer

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

