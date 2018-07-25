Cucumber TestRail Sync

Module to use Cucumber in conjunction with TestRail.

It can synchronize test cases from TestRail to .feature files on your local filesystem.

It can automatically push test results to TestRail - after they've been run.

Philosophy

At SSENSE, we strive to deliver high quality on every project.

With that perspective, Cucumber TestRail Sync has been developed with 2 main goals:

Have a single source of truth for test cases (TestRail) Encourage synergy between developers and QA analysts - yes it's possible !

We propose the following collaborative workflow for BDD testing:

Installation

npm i @ssense/cucumber-testrail-sync -D

Usage

Authors

Lizbeth Burbano - Senior QA Analyst - LizbethB

Mickael Burguet - Senior Developer - rundef

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.