@ssense/cucumber-testrail-sync

by SSENSE
3.0.6 (see all)

Cucumber TestRail integration module

Readme

Cucumber TestRail Sync

Module to use Cucumber in conjunction with TestRail.

  • It can synchronize test cases from TestRail to .feature files on your local filesystem.

  • It can automatically push test results to TestRail - after they've been run.

Synchronization!

Philosophy

At SSENSE, we strive to deliver high quality on every project.

With that perspective, Cucumber TestRail Sync has been developed with 2 main goals:

  1. Have a single source of truth for test cases (TestRail)

  2. Encourage synergy between developers and QA analysts - yes it's possible !

We propose the following collaborative workflow for BDD testing:

Synchronization!

Installation

npm i @ssense/cucumber-testrail-sync -D

Usage

Change Log

Authors

  • Lizbeth Burbano - Senior QA Analyst - LizbethB
  • Mickael Burguet - Senior Developer - rundef

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

