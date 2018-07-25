Module to use Cucumber in conjunction with TestRail.
It can synchronize test cases from TestRail to
.feature files on your local filesystem.
It can automatically push test results to TestRail - after they've been run.
At SSENSE, we strive to deliver high quality on every project.
With that perspective,
Cucumber TestRail Sync has been developed with 2 main goals:
Have a single source of truth for test cases (TestRail)
Encourage synergy between developers and QA analysts - yes it's possible !
We propose the following collaborative workflow for BDD testing:
npm i @ssense/cucumber-testrail-sync -D
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.