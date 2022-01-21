Squoosh is an image compression web app that reduces image sizes through numerous formats.
Squoosh has an API and a CLI to compress many images at once.
Squoosh does not send your image to a server. All image compression processes locally.
However, Squoosh utilizes Google Analytics to collect the following:
To develop for Squoosh:
npm install
npm run build
npm run dev
Squoosh is an open-source project that appreciates all community involvement. To contribute to the project, follow the contribute guide.
As a website devs, this is now my everyday tools and the one I point to my customers to prepare their images for the web.. It is no other tools on the web that can really compare in efficiency and ease of use and the ability to compress in WebP make Squoosh a essential tools for people that care about their web presence. Thank You a 1000 times Google ChromeLabs.