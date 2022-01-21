openbase logo
@squoosh/lib

by GoogleChromeLabs
0.4.0 (see all)

Make images smaller using best-in-class codecs, right in the browser.

Readme

Squoosh!

Squoosh is an image compression web app that reduces image sizes through numerous formats.

API & CLI

Squoosh has an API and a CLI to compress many images at once.

Privacy

Squoosh does not send your image to a server. All image compression processes locally.

However, Squoosh utilizes Google Analytics to collect the following:

  • Basic visitor data.
  • The before and after image size value.
  • If Squoosh PWA, the type of Squoosh installation.
  • If Squoosh PWA, the installation time and date.

Developing

To develop for Squoosh:

  1. Clone the repository
  2. To install node packages, run:
    npm install
  3. Then build the app by running:
    npm run build
  4. After building, start the development server by running:
    npm run dev

Contributing

Squoosh is an open-source project that appreciates all community involvement. To contribute to the project, follow the contribute guide.

100
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

As a website devs, this is now my everyday tools and the one I point to my customers to prepare their images for the web.. It is no other tools on the web that can really compare in efficiency and ease of use and the ability to compress in WebP make Squoosh a essential tools for people that care about their web presence. Thank You a 1000 times Google ChromeLabs.

