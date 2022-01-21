Squoosh is an image compression web app that reduces image sizes through numerous formats.
Squoosh has an API and a CLI to compress many images at once.
Squoosh does not send your image to a server. All image compression processes locally.
However, Squoosh utilizes Google Analytics to collect the following:
To develop for Squoosh:
npm install
npm run build
npm run dev
Squoosh is an open-source project that appreciates all community involvement. To contribute to the project, follow the contribute guide.