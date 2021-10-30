Create beautiful CLI commands in your application. A simple NestJS CLI module, comes packaged with utilities.
Quick Setup - Quickly setup and configure your application
Utilities - Comes packed with utilities to let you easily interact and print.
Beautiful Commands - Creating a beautiful command is as easy as creating a simple injector.
To install the package, run
npm install @squareboat/nest-console
OR
yarn add @squareboat/nest-console
For NestJS v6.7.x, please use
npm install @squareboat/nest-console^0.0.7
Once the
cli file is copied, you need to open the
cli file and change the module that you need to pass in
createApplicationContext method.
If you are following the default project structure created by
nestcommand. You don't need to do anything.
Once the added the correct module in
cli file, you need to import the
ConsoleModule from the package.
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConsoleModule } from '@squareboat/nest-console';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';
import { AppService } from './app.service';
@Module({
imports: [ConsoleModule],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now, whatever command you create in your application will be discovered automatically.
There are basically two ways through which you can define commands.
Command decorator on an Injectable class
Command decorator on an Injectable class' method.
Remember to use the
@Injectabledecorator on the class always, else the command will not be discovered and registered.
You can create an injectable class and use
@Command decorator on it. The package will automatically look for
handle method inside the class.
You can use
@Command decorator on the method.
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Command, CommandArguments, _cli } from '@squareboat/nest-console';
@Injectable()
export class AppService {
@Command('hello', {
desc: 'Test Command',
args: { name: { req: false } },
})
sayHello(args: CommandArguments) {
console.log(args);
_cli.info(`Hello ${args.name || 'world'}!`);
return;
}
}
Before running the command, you need to build it first.
npm run build
Now, to run any command, you can simply do
node cli hello
We understand that you may want to build commands which can be dynamic in nature, ie. you may expect some required or optional parameters from client while running the command. We have made it dead simple for you to define your input expectations.
Options are the expected inputs for each command. They are denoted by double hyphens (
--). To define an option in your command, simply add the option in
options method of your command.
Example:
@Command('hello', {
desc: 'Test Command',
args: {
name: { desc: 'Name of the person to be greeted!', req: true },
},
})
Notice the args attribute,
--name), this key expects an object of OptionInterface, which include:
desc : Description of the option, we strongly recommend to add description to each option. (Optional)
req : True, if the name is required mandatorily before running the command. (Default: False)
To pass array of values in any option, simply chain the option
node cli hello --name user1 --name user2
We provide easy to use APIs to work with I/O directly from the console.
While executing command, you will need to fetch the values that you may have passed in the invocation. Your method will be passed an
args: CommandArguments argument. You can then simply check for all the values.
You may want to ask for input while executing a command. We provide several ways with which you can ask for inputs directly on console.
To ask for simple input from the user, you can call
ask(question: string) method.
import { _cli } from '@squareboat/nest-console';
const name = _cli.ask('name');
You may want to ask user about some secret or any password, which ideally should not get printed on the console.
const password = await _cli.password('Enter your pasword to continue');
While running a command, you can also give choices to select from a defined list. For example:
/**
* Single choice example.
* Returns one of the passed choices.
*/
const choice = await _cli.select(
'Please select one superhero', // question
['Batman', 'Ironman'], // choices
false // multiple?
);
/**
* Multiple choices example.
* Returns an array of the selected options.
*/
const choice = await _cli.select(
'Please select one superhero',
['Batman', 'Ironman'],
true
);
Lastly, sometimes you may want to ask for confirmation from the user before doing any execution. You can do so by using
confirm method.
const confirm = await _cli.confirm('Do you really wish to continue?');
if (confirm) {
// do your magic here
}
Till now, we have seen how we can operate with differnt type of inputs on the cli. There will be scenarios when you will want to print something on the console. We provide a very easy-to-use set of APIs for your basic console outputing needs.
To print any message on the console, use
info method
_cli.info('Some amazing message'); // Outputs 'Some amazing message' on the console
Incase of an error message, use
error method.
_cli.error('Oops! Something went wrong.');
Similarly, to print any success message, use
success method
_cli.success('Wohoo! The command worked just fine!');
To print a divider on the console, simple do
_cli.line()
To print a table on the console, you can use
table method:
// this will automatically print unicode table on the console
_cli.table([
{ name: 'User 1', designation: 'Software Engineer L1' },
{ name: 'User 2', designation: 'Software Engineer L1' },
]);
We provide few commands, which will help in your day to day development process.
To list all commands available in your application, you can do
node cli list
list is a reserved command name, please don't use it in any of the commands
We provide few out-of-the-box predefined options, which you can use with each of your command.
To list all the options that your command supports/expects, simply run
node cli users:greet --options
--options is a reserved option. Please don't use it anywhere in your command
To know about contributing to this package, read the guidelines here
We are a bunch of dreamers, designers, and futurists. We are high on collaboration, low on ego, and take our happy hours seriously. We'd love to hear more about your product. Let's talk and turn your great ideas into something even greater! We have something in store for everyone. ☎️ 📧 Connect with us!
The MIT License. Please see License File for more information. Copyright © 2020 SquareBoat.
Made with ❤️ by Squareboat