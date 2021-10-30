Nestjs Console

Create beautiful CLI commands in your application. A simple NestJS CLI module, comes packaged with utilities.

Features

Quick Setup - Quickly setup and configure your application

Utilities - Comes packed with utilities to let you easily interact and print.

Beautiful Commands - Creating a beautiful command is as easy as creating a simple injector.

Installation

To install the package, run

npm install @squareboat/nest-console

OR

yarn add @squareboat/nest-console

For NestJS v6.7.x, please use

npm install @ squareboat / nest - console ^ 0 . 0 . 7

Getting Started

Once the cli file is copied, you need to open the cli file and change the module that you need to pass in createApplicationContext method.

If you are following the default project structure created by nest command. You don't need to do anything.

Once the added the correct module in cli file, you need to import the ConsoleModule from the package.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { ConsoleModule } from '@squareboat/nest-console' ; import { AppController } from './app.controller' ; import { AppService } from './app.service' ; ({ imports: [ConsoleModule], controllers: [AppController], providers: [AppService], }) export class AppModule {}

Now, whatever command you create in your application will be discovered automatically.

Creating Command

There are basically two ways through which you can define commands.

Using the Command decorator on an Injectable class

decorator on an Injectable class Using the Command decorator on an Injectable class' method.

Remember to use the @Injectable decorator on the class always, else the command will not be discovered and registered.

Class

You can create an injectable class and use @Command decorator on it. The package will automatically look for handle method inside the class.

Method

You can use @Command decorator on the method.

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Command, CommandArguments, _cli } from '@squareboat/nest-console' ; () export class AppService { ( 'hello' , { desc: 'Test Command' , args: { name: { req: false } }, }) sayHello(args: CommandArguments) { console .log(args); _cli.info( `Hello ${args.name || 'world' } !` ); return ; } }

Before running the command, you need to build it first.

npm run build

Now, to run any command, you can simply do

node cli hello

Defining Input

We understand that you may want to build commands which can be dynamic in nature, ie. you may expect some required or optional parameters from client while running the command. We have made it dead simple for you to define your input expectations.

Options

Options are the expected inputs for each command. They are denoted by double hyphens ( -- ). To define an option in your command, simply add the option in options method of your command.

Example:

( 'hello' , { desc: 'Test Command' , args: { name: { desc: 'Name of the person to be greeted!' , req: true }, }, })

Notice the args attribute,

name key - Is the name of the option ( --name ), this key expects an object of OptionInterface, which include: desc : Description of the option, we strongly recommend to add description to each option. (Optional) req : True, if the name is required mandatorily before running the command. (Default: False)

To pass array of values in any option, simply chain the option

node cli hello --name user1 --name user2

Command Console I/O

We provide easy to use APIs to work with I/O directly from the console.

Retrieving Passed Options

While executing command, you will need to fetch the values that you may have passed in the invocation. Your method will be passed an args: CommandArguments argument. You can then simply check for all the values.

Prompting for Input

You may want to ask for input while executing a command. We provide several ways with which you can ask for inputs directly on console.

To ask for simple input from the user, you can call ask(question: string) method.

import { _cli } from '@squareboat/nest-console' ; const name = _cli.ask( 'name' );

You may want to ask user about some secret or any password, which ideally should not get printed on the console.

const password = await _cli.password( 'Enter your pasword to continue' );

While running a command, you can also give choices to select from a defined list. For example:

const choice = await _cli.select( 'Please select one superhero' , [ 'Batman' , 'Ironman' ], false ); const choice = await _cli.select( 'Please select one superhero' , [ 'Batman' , 'Ironman' ], true );

Lastly, sometimes you may want to ask for confirmation from the user before doing any execution. You can do so by using confirm method.

const confirm = await _cli.confirm( 'Do you really wish to continue?' ); if (confirm) { }

Writing Outputs

Till now, we have seen how we can operate with differnt type of inputs on the cli. There will be scenarios when you will want to print something on the console. We provide a very easy-to-use set of APIs for your basic console outputing needs.

To print any message on the console, use info method

_cli.info( 'Some amazing message' );

Incase of an error message, use error method.

_cli.error( 'Oops! Something went wrong.' );

Similarly, to print any success message, use success method

_cli.success( 'Wohoo! The command worked just fine!' );

To print a divider on the console, simple do

_cli.line()

To print a table on the console, you can use table method:

_cli.table([ { name: 'User 1' , designation: 'Software Engineer L1' }, { name: 'User 2' , designation: 'Software Engineer L1' }, ]);

Available Commands

We provide few commands, which will help in your day to day development process.

To list all commands available in your application, you can do

node cli list

list is a reserved command name, please don't use it in any of the commands

Available Options

We provide few out-of-the-box predefined options, which you can use with each of your command.

To list all the options that your command supports/expects, simply run

node cli users:greet --options

--options is a reserved option. Please don't use it anywhere in your command

Contributing

To know about contributing to this package, read the guidelines here

