Enquirer

Stylish CLI prompts that are user-friendly, intuitive and easy to create.

>_ Prompts should be more like conversations than inquisitions▌

(Example shows Enquirer's Survey Prompt)

The terminal in all examples is Hyper, theme is hyper-monokai-extended.



Created by jonschlinkert and doowb, Enquirer is fast, easy to use, and lightweight enough for small projects, while also being powerful and customizable enough for the most advanced use cases.

Fast - Loads in ~4ms (that's about 3-4 times faster than a single frame of a HD movie at 60fps)

- Loads in ~4ms (that's about 3-4 times faster than a single frame of a HD movie at 60fps) Lightweight - Only one dependency, the excellent ansi-colors by Brian Woodward.

- Only one dependency, the excellent ansi-colors by Brian Woodward. Easy to implement - Uses promises and async/await and sensible defaults to make prompts easy to create and implement.

- Uses promises and async/await and sensible defaults to make prompts easy to create and implement. Easy to use - Thrill your users with a better experience! Navigating around input and choices is a breeze. You can even create quizzes, or record and playback key bindings to aid with tutorials and videos.

- Thrill your users with a better experience! Navigating around input and choices is a breeze. You can even create quizzes, or record and playback key bindings to aid with tutorials and videos. Intuitive - Keypress combos are available to simplify usage.

- Keypress combos are available to simplify usage. Flexible - All prompts can be used standalone or chained together.

- All prompts can be used standalone or chained together. Stylish - Easily override semantic styles and symbols for any part of the prompt.

- Easily override semantic styles and symbols for any part of the prompt. Extensible - Easily create and use custom prompts by extending Enquirer's built-in prompts.

- Easily create and use custom prompts by extending Enquirer's built-in prompts. Pluggable - Add advanced features to Enquirer using plugins.

- Add advanced features to Enquirer using plugins. Validation - Optionally validate user input with any prompt.

- Optionally validate user input with any prompt. Well tested - All prompts are well-tested, and tests are easy to create without having to use brittle, hacky solutions to spy on prompts or "inject" values.

- All prompts are well-tested, and tests are easy to create without having to use brittle, hacky solutions to spy on prompts or "inject" values. Examples - There are numerous examples available to help you get started.

If you like Enquirer, please consider starring or tweeting about this project to show your support. Thanks!

>_ Ready to start making prompts your users will love? ▌



❯ Getting started

Get started with Enquirer, the most powerful and easy-to-use Node.js library for creating interactive CLI prompts.

❯ Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install enquirer --save

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add enquirer

(Requires Node.js 8.6 or higher. Please let us know if you need support for an earlier version by creating an issue.)

❯ Usage

Single prompt

The easiest way to get started with enquirer is to pass a question object to the prompt method.

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const response = await prompt({ type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }); console .log(response);

(Examples with await need to be run inside an async function)

Multiple prompts

Pass an array of "question" objects to run a series of prompts.

const response = await prompt([ { type : 'input' , name : 'name' , message : 'What is your name?' }, { type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' } ]); console .log(response);

Different ways to run enquirer

1. By importing the specific built-in prompt

const { Confirm } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Confirm({ name : 'question' , message : 'Did you like enquirer?' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer));

2. By passing the options to prompt

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); prompt({ type : 'confirm' , name : 'question' , message : 'Did you like enquirer?' }) .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer));

❯ Enquirer

Enquirer is a prompt runner

Add Enquirer to your JavaScript project with following line of code.

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' );

The main export of this library is the Enquirer class, which has methods and features designed to simplify running prompts.

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const question = [ { type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }, { type : 'password' , name : 'password' , message : 'What is your password?' } ]; let answers = await prompt(question); console .log(answers);

Prompts control how values are rendered and returned

Each individual prompt is a class with special features and functionality for rendering the types of values you want to show users in the terminal, and subsequently returning the types of values you need to use in your application.

How can I customize prompts?

Below in this guide you will find information about creating custom prompts. For now, we'll focus on how to customize an existing prompt.

All of the individual prompt classes in this library are exposed as static properties on Enquirer. This allows them to be used directly without using enquirer.prompt() .

Use this approach if you need to modify a prompt instance, or listen for events on the prompt.

Example

const { Input } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Input({ name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Username:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Enquirer API

Create an instance of Enquirer .

Params

options {Object} : (optional) Options to use with all prompts.

: (optional) Options to use with all prompts. answers {Object}: (optional) Answers object to initialize with.

Example

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer();

Register a custom prompt type.

Params

type {String}

fn {Function|Prompt} : Prompt class, or a function that returns a Prompt class.

: class, or a function that returns a class. returns {Object}: Returns the Enquirer instance

Example

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer(); enquirer.register( 'customType' , require ( './custom-prompt' ));

Prompt function that takes a "question" object or array of question objects, and returns an object with responses from the user.

Params

questions {Array|Object} : Options objects for one or more prompts to run.

: Options objects for one or more prompts to run. returns {Promise}: Promise that returns an "answers" object with the user's responses.

Example

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer(); const response = await enquirer.prompt({ type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }); console .log(response);

Use an enquirer plugin.

Params

plugin {Function} : Plugin function that takes an instance of Enquirer.

: Plugin function that takes an instance of Enquirer. returns {Object}: Returns the Enquirer instance.

Example

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer(); const plugin = enquirer => { }; enquirer.use(plugin);

Prompt function that takes a "question" object or array of question objects, and returns an object with responses from the user.

Params

questions {Array|Object} : Options objects for one or more prompts to run.

: Options objects for one or more prompts to run. returns {Promise}: Promise that returns an "answers" object with the user's responses.

Example

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const response = await prompt({ type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }); console .log(response);

❯ Prompts

This section is about Enquirer's prompts: what they look like, how they work, how to run them, available options, and how to customize the prompts or create your own prompt concept.

Getting started with Enquirer's prompts

Prompt - The base Prompt class used by other prompts Prompt Options

class used by other prompts Built-in prompts

Prompt Types - The base Prompt class used by other prompts

class used by other prompts Custom Prompts - Enquirer 2.0 introduced the concept of prompt "types", with the goal of making custom prompts easier than ever to create and use.

Prompt

The base Prompt class is used to create all other prompts.

const { Prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); class MyCustomPrompt extends Prompt {}

See the documentation for creating custom prompts to learn more about how this works.

Prompt Options

Each prompt takes an options object (aka "question" object), that implements the following interface:

{ type : string | function , name : string | function , message : string | function | async function , // optional skip : boolean | function | async function , initial : string | function | async function , format : function | async function , result : function | async function , validate : function | async function , }

Each property of the options object is described below:

Property Required? Type Description type yes string\|function Enquirer uses this value to determine the type of prompt to run, but it's optional when prompts are run directly. name yes string\|function Used as the key for the answer on the returned values (answers) object. message yes string\|function The message to display when the prompt is rendered in the terminal. skip no boolean\|function If true it will not ask that prompt. initial no string\|function The default value to return if the user does not supply a value. format no function Function to format user input in the terminal. result no function Function to format the final submitted value before it's returned. validate no function Function to validate the submitted value before it's returned. This function may return a boolean or a string. If a string is returned it will be used as the validation error message.

Example usage

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const question = { type : 'input' , name : 'username' , message : 'What is your username?' }; prompt(question) .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

❯ Built-in prompts

AutoComplete Prompt

Prompt that auto-completes as the user types, and returns the selected value as a string.

Example Usage

const { AutoComplete } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new AutoComplete({ name : 'flavor' , message : 'Pick your favorite flavor' , limit : 10 , initial : 2 , choices : [ 'Almond' , 'Apple' , 'Banana' , 'Blackberry' , 'Blueberry' , 'Cherry' , 'Chocolate' , 'Cinnamon' , 'Coconut' , 'Cranberry' , 'Grape' , 'Nougat' , 'Orange' , 'Pear' , 'Pineapple' , 'Raspberry' , 'Strawberry' , 'Vanilla' , 'Watermelon' , 'Wintergreen' ] }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

AutoComplete Options

Option Type Default Description highlight function dim version of primary style The color to use when "highlighting" characters in the list that match user input. multiple boolean false Allow multiple choices to be selected. suggest function Greedy match, returns true if choice message contains input string. Function that filters choices. Takes user input and a choices array, and returns a list of matching choices. initial number 0 Preselected item in the list of choices. footer function None Function that displays footer text

Related prompts

BasicAuth Prompt

Prompt that asks for username and password to authenticate the user. The default implementation of authenticate function in BasicAuth prompt is to compare the username and password with the values supplied while running the prompt. The implementer is expected to override the authenticate function with a custom logic such as making an API request to a server to authenticate the username and password entered and expect a token back.

Example Usage

const { BasicAuth } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new BasicAuth({ name : 'password' , message : 'Please enter your password' , username : 'rajat-sr' , password : '123' , showPassword : true }); prompt .run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Confirm Prompt

Prompt that returns true or false .

Example Usage

const { Confirm } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Confirm({ name : 'question' , message : 'Want to answer?' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Form Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to enter and submit multiple values on a single terminal screen.

Example Usage

const { Form } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Form({ name : 'user' , message : 'Please provide the following information:' , choices : [ { name : 'firstname' , message : 'First Name' , initial : 'Jon' }, { name : 'lastname' , message : 'Last Name' , initial : 'Schlinkert' }, { name : 'username' , message : 'GitHub username' , initial : 'jonschlinkert' } ] }); prompt.run() .then( value => console .log( 'Answer:' , value)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Input Prompt

Prompt that takes user input and returns a string.

Example Usage

const { Input } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Input({ message : 'What is your username?' , initial : 'jonschlinkert' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .log);

You can use data-store to store input history that the user can cycle through (see source).

Related prompts

Invisible Prompt

Prompt that takes user input, hides it from the terminal, and returns a string.

Example Usage

const { Invisible } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Invisible({ name : 'secret' , message : 'What is your secret?' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , { secret : answer })) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

List Prompt

Prompt that returns a list of values, created by splitting the user input. The default split character is , with optional trailing whitespace.

Example Usage

const { List } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new List({ name : 'keywords' , message : 'Type comma-separated keywords' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

MultiSelect Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to select multiple items from a list of options.

Example Usage

const { MultiSelect } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new MultiSelect({ name : 'value' , message : 'Pick your favorite colors' , limit : 7 , choices : [ { name : 'aqua' , value : '#00ffff' }, { name : 'black' , value : '#000000' }, { name : 'blue' , value : '#0000ff' }, { name : 'fuchsia' , value : '#ff00ff' }, { name : 'gray' , value : '#808080' }, { name : 'green' , value : '#008000' }, { name : 'lime' , value : '#00ff00' }, { name : 'maroon' , value : '#800000' }, { name : 'navy' , value : '#000080' }, { name : 'olive' , value : '#808000' }, { name : 'purple' , value : '#800080' }, { name : 'red' , value : '#ff0000' }, { name : 'silver' , value : '#c0c0c0' }, { name : 'teal' , value : '#008080' }, { name : 'white' , value : '#ffffff' }, { name : 'yellow' , value : '#ffff00' } ] }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Example key-value pairs

Optionally, pass a result function and use the .map method to return an object of key-value pairs of the selected names and values: example

const { MultiSelect } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new MultiSelect({ name : 'value' , message : 'Pick your favorite colors' , limit : 7 , choices : [ { name : 'aqua' , value : '#00ffff' }, { name : 'black' , value : '#000000' }, { name : 'blue' , value : '#0000ff' }, { name : 'fuchsia' , value : '#ff00ff' }, { name : 'gray' , value : '#808080' }, { name : 'green' , value : '#008000' }, { name : 'lime' , value : '#00ff00' }, { name : 'maroon' , value : '#800000' }, { name : 'navy' , value : '#000080' }, { name : 'olive' , value : '#808000' }, { name : 'purple' , value : '#800080' }, { name : 'red' , value : '#ff0000' }, { name : 'silver' , value : '#c0c0c0' }, { name : 'teal' , value : '#008080' }, { name : 'white' , value : '#ffffff' }, { name : 'yellow' , value : '#ffff00' } ], result(names) { return this .map(names); } }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Numeral Prompt

Prompt that takes a number as input.

Example Usage

const { NumberPrompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new NumberPrompt({ name : 'number' , message : 'Please enter a number' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Password Prompt

Prompt that takes user input and masks it in the terminal. Also see the invisible prompt

Example Usage

const { Password } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Password({ name : 'password' , message : 'What is your password?' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Quiz Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to play multiple-choice quiz questions.

Example Usage

const { Quiz } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Quiz({ name : 'countries' , message : 'How many countries are there in the world?' , choices : [ '165' , '175' , '185' , '195' , '205' ], correctChoice : 3 }); prompt .run() .then( answer => { if (answer.correct) { console .log( 'Correct!' ); } else { console .log( `Wrong! Correct answer is ${answer.correctAnswer} ` ); } }) .catch( console .error);

Quiz Options

Option Type Required Description choices array Yes The list of possible answers to the quiz question. correctChoice number Yes Index of the correct choice from the choices array.

Survey Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to provide feedback for a list of questions.

Example Usage

const { Survey } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Survey({ name : 'experience' , message : 'Please rate your experience' , scale : [ { name : '1' , message : 'Strongly Disagree' }, { name : '2' , message : 'Disagree' }, { name : '3' , message : 'Neutral' }, { name : '4' , message : 'Agree' }, { name : '5' , message : 'Strongly Agree' } ], margin : [ 0 , 0 , 2 , 1 ], choices : [ { name : 'interface' , message : 'The website has a friendly interface.' }, { name : 'navigation' , message : 'The website is easy to navigate.' }, { name : 'images' , message : 'The website usually has good images.' }, { name : 'upload' , message : 'The website makes it easy to upload images.' }, { name : 'colors' , message : 'The website has a pleasing color palette.' } ] }); prompt.run() .then( value => console .log( 'ANSWERS:' , value)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Scale Prompt

A more compact version of the Survey prompt, the Scale prompt allows the user to quickly provide feedback using a Likert Scale.

Example Usage

const { Scale } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Scale({ name : 'experience' , message : 'Please rate your experience' , scale : [ { name : '1' , message : 'Strongly Disagree' }, { name : '2' , message : 'Disagree' }, { name : '3' , message : 'Neutral' }, { name : '4' , message : 'Agree' }, { name : '5' , message : 'Strongly Agree' } ], margin : [ 0 , 0 , 2 , 1 ], choices : [ { name : 'interface' , message : 'The website has a friendly interface.' , initial : 2 }, { name : 'navigation' , message : 'The website is easy to navigate.' , initial : 2 }, { name : 'images' , message : 'The website usually has good images.' , initial : 2 }, { name : 'upload' , message : 'The website makes it easy to upload images.' , initial : 2 }, { name : 'colors' , message : 'The website has a pleasing color palette.' , initial : 2 } ] }); prompt.run() .then( value => console .log( 'ANSWERS:' , value)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Select Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to select from a list of options.

Example Usage

const { Select } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Select({ name : 'color' , message : 'Pick a flavor' , choices : [ 'apple' , 'grape' , 'watermelon' , 'cherry' , 'orange' ] }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Sort Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to sort items in a list.

Example

In this example, custom styling is applied to the returned values to make it easier to see what's happening.

Example Usage

const colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); const { Sort } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Sort({ name : 'colors' , message : 'Sort the colors in order of preference' , hint : 'Top is best, bottom is worst' , numbered : true , choices : [ 'red' , 'white' , 'green' , 'cyan' , 'yellow' ].map( n => ({ name : n, message : colors[n](n) })) }); prompt.run() .then( function ( answer = [] ) { console .log(answer); console .log( 'Your preferred order of colors is:' ); console .log(answer.map( key => colors[key](key)).join( '

' )); }) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Snippet Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to replace placeholders in a snippet of code or text.

Example Usage

const semver = require ( 'semver' ); const { Snippet } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Snippet({ name : 'username' , message : 'Fill out the fields in package.json' , required : true , fields : [ { name : 'author_name' , message : 'Author Name' }, { name : 'version' , validate(value, state, item, index) { if (item && item.name === 'version' && !semver.valid(value)) { return prompt.styles.danger( 'version should be a valid semver value' ); } return true ; } } ], template : `{ "name": "\${name}", "description": "\${description}", "version": "\${version}", "homepage": "https://github.com/\${username}/\${name}", "author": "\${author_name} (https://github.com/\${username})", "repository": "\${username}/\${name}", "license": "\${license:ISC}" } ` }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer.result)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Toggle Prompt

Prompt that allows the user to toggle between two values then returns true or false .

Example Usage

const { Toggle } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new Toggle({ message : 'Want to answer?' , enabled : 'Yep' , disabled : 'Nope' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Answer:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

Prompt Types

There are 5 (soon to be 6!) type classes:

Each type is a low-level class that may be used as a starting point for creating higher level prompts. Continue reading to learn how.

ArrayPrompt

The ArrayPrompt class is used for creating prompts that display a list of choices in the terminal. For example, Enquirer uses this class as the basis for the Select and Survey prompts.

Options

In addition to the options available to all prompts, Array prompts also support the following options.

Option Required? Type Description autofocus no string\|number The index or name of the choice that should have focus when the prompt loads. Only one choice may have focus at a time. stdin no stream The input stream to use for emitting keypress events. Defaults to process.stdin . stdout no stream The output stream to use for writing the prompt to the terminal. Defaults to process.stdout .

Properties

Array prompts have the following instance properties and getters.

Property name Type Description choices array Array of choices that have been normalized from choices passed on the prompt options. cursor number Position of the cursor relative to the user input (string). enabled array Returns an array of enabled choices. focused array Returns the currently selected choice in the visible list of choices. This is similar to the concept of focus in HTML and CSS. Focused choices are always visible (on-screen). When a list of choices is longer than the list of visible choices, and an off-screen choice is focused, the list will scroll to the focused choice and re-render. focused Gets the currently selected choice. Equivalent to prompt.choices[prompt.index] . index number Position of the pointer in the visible list (array) of choices. limit number The number of choices to display on-screen. selected array Either a list of enabled choices (when options.multiple is true) or the currently focused choice. visible string

Methods

Method Description pointer() Returns the visual symbol to use to identify the choice that currently has focus. The ❯ symbol is often used for this. The pointer is not always visible, as with the autocomplete prompt. indicator() Returns the visual symbol that indicates whether or not a choice is checked/enabled. focus() Sets focus on a choice, if it can be focused.

Choices

Array prompts support the choices option, which is the array of choices users will be able to select from when rendered in the terminal.

Type: string|object

Example

const { prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const questions = [{ type : 'select' , name : 'color' , message : 'Favorite color?' , initial : 1 , choices : [ { name : 'red' , message : 'Red' , value : '#ff0000' }, { name : 'green' , message : 'Green' , value : '#00ff00' }, { name : 'blue' , message : 'Blue' , value : '#0000ff' } ] }]; let answers = await prompt(questions); console .log( 'Answer:' , answers.color);

Defining choices

Whether defined as a string or object, choices are normalized to the following interface:

{ name : string; message: string | undefined ; value: string | undefined ; hint: string | undefined ; disabled: boolean | string | undefined ; }

Example

const question = { name : 'fruit' , message : 'Favorite fruit?' , choices : [ 'Apple' , 'Orange' , 'Raspberry' ] };

Normalizes to the following when the prompt is run:

const question = { name : 'fruit' , message : 'Favorite fruit?' , choices : [ { name : 'Apple' , message : 'Apple' , value : 'Apple' }, { name : 'Orange' , message : 'Orange' , value : 'Orange' }, { name : 'Raspberry' , message : 'Raspberry' , value : 'Raspberry' } ] };

Choice properties

The following properties are supported on choice objects.

Option Type Description name string The unique key to identify a choice message string The message to display in the terminal. name is used when this is undefined. value string Value to associate with the choice. Useful for creating key-value pairs from user choices. name is used when this is undefined. choices array Array of "child" choices. hint string Help message to display next to a choice. role string Determines how the choice will be displayed. Currently the only role supported is separator . Additional roles may be added in the future (like heading , etc). Please create a [feature request] enabled boolean Enabled a choice by default. This is only supported when options.multiple is true or on prompts that support multiple choices, like MultiSelect. disabled boolean\|string Disable a choice so that it cannot be selected. This value may either be true , false , or a message to display. indicator string\|function Custom indicator to render for a choice (like a check or radio button).

Related prompts

AuthPrompt

The AuthPrompt is used to create prompts to log in user using any authentication method. For example, Enquirer uses this class as the basis for the BasicAuth Prompt. You can also find prompt examples in examples/auth/ folder that utilizes AuthPrompt to create OAuth based authentication prompt or a prompt that authenticates using time-based OTP, among others.

AuthPrompt has a factory function that creates an instance of AuthPrompt class and it expects an authenticate function, as an argument, which overrides the authenticate function of the AuthPrompt class.

Methods

Method Description authenticate() Contain all the authentication logic. This function should be overridden to implement custom authentication logic. The default authenticate function throws an error if no other function is provided.

Choices

Auth prompt supports the choices option, which is the similar to the choices used in Form Prompt.

Example

const { AuthPrompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); function authenticate ( value, state ) { if (value.username === this .options.username && value.password === this .options.password) { return true ; } return false ; } const CustomAuthPrompt = AuthPrompt.create(authenticate); const prompt = new CustomAuthPrompt({ name : 'password' , message : 'Please enter your password' , username : 'rajat-sr' , password : '1234567' , choices : [ { name : 'username' , message : 'username' }, { name : 'password' , message : 'password' } ] }); prompt .run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Authenticated?' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Related prompts

BooleanPrompt

The BooleanPrompt class is used for creating prompts that display and return a boolean value.

const { BooleanPrompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new BooleanPrompt({ header : '========================' , message : 'Do you love enquirer?' , footer : '========================' , }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Selected:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Returns: boolean

NumberPrompt

The NumberPrompt class is used for creating prompts that display and return a numerical value.

const { NumberPrompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new NumberPrompt({ header : '************************' , message : 'Input the Numbers:' , footer : '************************' , }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Numbers are:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Returns: string|number (number, or number formatted as a string)

StringPrompt

The StringPrompt class is used for creating prompts that display and return a string value.

const { StringPrompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); const prompt = new StringPrompt({ header : '************************' , message : 'Input the String:' , footer : '************************' }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'String is:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

Returns: string

❯ Custom prompts

With Enquirer 2.0, custom prompts are easier than ever to create and use.

How do I create a custom prompt?

Custom prompts are created by extending either:

Enquirer's Prompt class

class one of the built-in prompts, or

low-level types.

const { Prompt } = require ( 'enquirer' ); class HaiKarate extends Prompt { constructor (options = {}) { super (options); this .value = options.initial || 0 ; this .cursorHide(); } up() { this .value++; this .render(); } down() { this .value--; this .render(); } render() { this .clear(); this .write( ` ${ this .state.message} : ${ this .value} ` ); } } const prompt = new HaiKarate({ message : 'How many sprays do you want?' , initial : 10 }); prompt.run() .then( answer => console .log( 'Sprays:' , answer)) .catch( console .error);

If you want to be able to specify your prompt by type so that it may be used alongside other prompts, you will need to first create an instance of Enquirer .

const Enquirer = require ( 'enquirer' ); const enquirer = new Enquirer();

Then use the .register() method to add your custom prompt.

enquirer.register( 'haikarate' , HaiKarate);

Now you can do the following when defining "questions".

let spritzer = require ( 'cologne-drone' ); let answers = await enquirer.prompt([ { type : 'haikarate' , name : 'cologne' , message : 'How many sprays do you need?' , initial : 10 , async onSubmit(name, value) { await spritzer.activate(value); return value; } } ]);

❯ Key Bindings

All prompts

These key combinations may be used with all prompts.

command description ctrl + c Cancel the prompt. ctrl + g Reset the prompt to its initial state.

Move cursor

These combinations may be used on prompts that support user input (eg. input prompt, password prompt, and invisible prompt).

command description left Move the cursor back one character. right Move the cursor forward one character. ctrl + a Move cursor to the start of the line ctrl + e Move cursor to the end of the line ctrl + b Move cursor back one character ctrl + f Move cursor forward one character ctrl + x Toggle between first and cursor position

Edit Input

These key combinations may be used on prompts that support user input (eg. input prompt, password prompt, and invisible prompt).

command description ctrl + a Move cursor to the start of the line ctrl + e Move cursor to the end of the line ctrl + b Move cursor back one character ctrl + f Move cursor forward one character ctrl + x Toggle between first and cursor position

command (Mac) command (Windows) description delete backspace Delete one character to the left. fn + delete delete Delete one character to the right. option + up alt + up Scroll to the previous item in history (Input prompt only, when history is enabled). option + down alt + down Scroll to the next item in history (Input prompt only, when history is enabled).

Select choices

These key combinations may be used on prompts that support multiple choices, such as the multiselect prompt, or the select prompt when the multiple options is true.

command description space Toggle the currently selected choice when options.multiple is true. number Move the pointer to the choice at the given index. Also toggles the selected choice when options.multiple is true. a Toggle all choices to be enabled or disabled. i Invert the current selection of choices. g Toggle the current choice group.

Hide/show choices

command description fn + up Decrease the number of visible choices by one. fn + down Increase the number of visible choices by one.

Move/lock Pointer

command description number Move the pointer to the choice at the given index. Also toggles the selected choice when options.multiple is true. up Move the pointer up. down Move the pointer down. ctrl + a Move the pointer to the first visible choice. ctrl + e Move the pointer to the last visible choice. shift + up Scroll up one choice without changing pointer position (locks the pointer while scrolling). shift + down Scroll down one choice without changing pointer position (locks the pointer while scrolling).

command (Mac) command (Windows) description fn + left home Move the pointer to the first choice in the choices array. fn + right end Move the pointer to the last choice in the choices array.

❯ Release History

Please see CHANGELOG.md.

❯ Performance

System specs

MacBook Pro, Intel Core i7, 2.5 GHz, 16 GB.

Load time

Time it takes for the module to load the first time (average of 3 runs):

enquirer: 4. 013ms inquirer: 286. 717ms

❯ About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue. Todo We're currently working on documentation for the following items. Please star and watch the repository for updates! Customizing symbols

Customizing symbols Customizing styles (palette)

Customizing styles (palette) Customizing rendered input

Customizing rendered input Customizing returned values

Customizing returned values Customizing key bindings

Customizing key bindings Question validation

Question validation Choice validation

Choice validation Skipping questions

Skipping questions Async choices

Async choices Async timers: loaders, spinners and other animations

Async timers: loaders, spinners and other animations Links to examples

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test $ yarn && yarn test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Contributors

Commits Contributor 287 jonschlinkert 86 doowb 32 rajat-sr 20 318097 15 g-plane 12 pixelass 5 adityavyas611 5 satotake 3 tunnckoCore 3 Ovyerus 3 sw-yx 2 DanielRuf 2 GabeL7r 1 ahmadawais 1 AlCalzone 1 hipstersmoothie 1 TrySound 1 brentjanderson 1 danieldelcore 1 ImgBotApp 1 jsonkao 1 knpwrs 1 yeskunall 1 mischah 1 renarsvilnis 1 sbugert 1 stephencweiss 1 skellock 1 whxaxes

Author

Jon Schlinkert

Credit

Thanks to derhuerst, creator of prompt libraries such as prompt-skeleton, which influenced some of the concepts we used in our prompts.

License

Copyright © 2018-present, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.