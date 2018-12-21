Sqorn is a Javascript library for building SQL queries.
Composable: Build complex queries from simple parts. Chain, extend, and embed queries.
Intuitive: Sqorn's use of modern Javascript language features like tagged template literals and promises makes building and issuing SQL queries a breeze.
Concise: Sqorn provides concise syntax for common CRUD operations.
Fast: 10x faster than Knex.js and 200x faster than Squel
Secure: Sqorn generates parameterized queries safe from SQL injection. Sqorn has no external dependencies.
Sqorn requires Node version 8 or above.
npm install --save @sqorn/pg # only Postgres is currently supported
Then read the tutorial and try the online demo.
CRUD Operations are dead simple.
const sq = require('@sqorn/pg')()
const Person = sq`person`, Book = sq`book`
// SELECT
const children = await Person`age < ${13}`
// "select * from person where age < 13"
// DELETE
const [deleted] = await Book.delete({ id: 7 })`title`
// "delete from book where id = 7 returning title"
// INSERT
await Person.insert({ firstName: 'Rob' })
// "insert into person (first_name) values ('Rob')"
// UPDATE
await Person({ id: 23 }).set({ name: 'Rob' })
// "update person set name = 'Rob' where id = 23"
Build complex queries from simple parts.
// CHAIN QUERIES
sq.from`book`
.return`distinct author`
.where({ genre: 'Fantasy' })
.where({ language: 'French' })
// select distinct author from book
// where language = 'French' and genre = 'Fantasy'
// EXTEND QUERIES
sq.extend(
sq.from`book`,
sq.return`distinct author`,
sq.where({ genre: 'Fantasy' }),
sq.where({ language: 'French' })
)
// select distinct author from book
// where language = 'French' and genre = 'Fantasy'
// EMBED Queries
sq.return`now() today, (${sq.return`now() + '1 day'`}) tomorrow`
// select now() today, (select now() + '1 day') tomorrow
Learn more in the tutorial.
Sqorn is a monorepo managed with Lerna.
Clone the repo then run the following commands to install all dependencies:
npm install
npm run bootstrap # installs dependencies in all packages
npm test runs all tests.
npm run clean removes all dependencies.
MIT Licensed, Copyright (c) 2018 Sufyan Dawoodjee