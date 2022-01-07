Database management done right. Connection explorer, query runner, intellisense, bookmarks, query history. Feel like a database hero!

You can read the entire docs in https://vscode-sqltools.mteixeira.dev/

Features

Some feature provided by SQLTools:

Beautifier/Formatter

Query runner, history and bookmarks

Connection explorer

Query generators (INSERT only)

Check out all the features and their documentation here.

Supported Drivers

Official Drivers

Driver Marketplace Package AWS Redshift Link packages/driver.pg CockroachDB Link packages/driver.pg MariaDB Link packages/driver.mysql Microsoft SQL Server/Azure Link packages/driver.mssql MySQL Link packages/driver.mysql PostgreSQL Link packages/driver.pg SQLite Link packages/driver.sqlite

I'm looking for maintainers for each driver, if you are interested on maintain/test any driver, please contact me. https://mteixeira.dev

Community Drivers:

Driver Marketplace Maintainer and Repository ClickHouse Link @ultram4rine

ultram4rine/sqltools-clickhouse-driver Google Cloud Spanner Link @cloudspannerecosystem

cloudspannerecosystem/sqltools-cloud-spanner-driver InterSystems IRIS Link @daimor

intersystems-community/sqltools-intersystems-driver SAP HANA Link @SAP

SAP/sap-hana-driver-for-sqltools Snowflake Link @koszti

koszti/sqltools-snowflake-driver

Do you want to add a new driver? We have a tool to help you. See support new drivers guide.

Drivers supported till v0.21.9:

Driver Maintainer Cassandra @EpicEric IBM DB2 @snyang OracleDB @mickeypearce

These drivers are being migrated to be compatible with v0.22 or newer. If you need one of them, you need to install v0.21.9.

Know Driver Issues

Unable to connect with "Drivers XXXX is not installed"? Check this issue.

Contributing

Please read the contributing guide here.

Join all these amazing contributors❤️ on this journey.

Donate and Support

SQLTools was developed with ♥ to save us time during our programming journey.

SQLTools will save you (for sure) a lot of time and help you to increase your productivity so, please consider a donation or become a supporter and help SQLTools to become more awesome than ever.

You can also fund specific issues via Issuehunt. That can boost the development of a feature you need and make it more attractive for contributors.

Changelog

See changelog here

Feedback

Please provide feedback through the GitHub Issue system.